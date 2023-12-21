SsangYong to become KGM Motors in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SsangYong to become KGM Motors in the UK

By Press Association
The Tivoli is Ssangyong’s smallest SUV
SsangYong Motors UK has now become KGM Motors UK following a deal last year.

SsangYong was purchased by South Korea’s KG Group last year after an attempt by small electric bus firm Edison Motors to purchase the brand fell through as it failed to fully pay for the manufacturer. SsangYong had struggled with heavy debts following several years of losses.

Seoul’s bankruptcy court decided upon KG Group as the preferred bidder for SsangYong in June 2022 before giving the go-ahead to its debt payment plans two months later.

SsangYong exited its court receivership in November 2022 and took on the name KG Mobility – or KGM for short – in March this year. Though the brand’s name has changed it retains the winged logo that it had previously.

A new slogan – Go Different, KGM – has accompanied the change in ownership and name, however, with the manufacturer stating that the move reflected ‘a unified vision to inspire customers to embrace innovation and break away from the ordinary’.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motors UK, said: “This is an exciting period for us all in terms of unveiling a refreshed, modern brand identity alongside the development and launch of impressive products which utilise new technologies.

“We have embraced the change here in the UK and we will continue to grow as a proud and respected SUV and pick-up truck brand.”

KGM originally started life as Ha Dong-Hwan Automobile Manufacturing in January 1954 before becoming Dong-A Motors in 1977. It then switched to the SsangYong Motor Company in 1988.