First Drive: The Genesis GV60 is a high-tech electric crossover

What is it?

The GV60 is based on a specific electric car platform. (Genesis)

While Genesis launched in the UK in 2021 with traditional petrol and diesel cars, it’s been the firm’s newer electric models that have really gained

momentum. More than three-quarters of its UK sales are now EVs and a large proportion of those are for the GV60 – its first bespoke electric model.

Sharing the same impressive platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the GV60 aims to be a more luxurious affair, and despite only being introduced back in 2022, Genesis is now back with several updates.

What’s new?

Arrived back to the Genesis GV60 at 10.30pm last night at Manchester Airport. But there was one thing I didn’t have – the key. And no, it wasn’t left with a dodgy car park company, but rather was just on a hook at home 120 miles away. Explainer below: pic.twitter.com/qqVK7hv2DX — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) September 27, 2023

Genesis has largely left the fundamentals – the interior, styling and powertrains – of the GV60 the same, so most of these 2023 updates focus on technology.

The GV60 is the first car to be fitted with ‘Face Connect’, which is a small camera in the B-pillar that can recognise your face and then unlock the vehicle – saving you from having to carry the key. Once you’re inside, there’s a fingerprint reader that is used to start the car (as long as your face and print have been pre-loaded). It sounds like a gimmick and is to an extent, but the feature works remarkably well.

What’s under the bonnet?

The GV60 is available with a range of powertrains. (Genesis)

There are three versions of the GV60 available, though all use a 77.4kWh battery. A 226bhp rear-wheel-drive kicks things off, followed by an all-wheel-drive 314bhp model and the flagship ‘Sport Plus’ model we’re trying here.

This gets a pair of electric motors, as well as a ‘Boost mode’ that unlocks an additional burst of power for 10 seconds of a time, and with it activated producing an impressive 483bhp and 700Nm of torque.

Accelerating to 60mph takes just 3.8 seconds with a 146mph top speed possible. Genesis claims a range of 289 miles – slightly off the maximum 321 miles claimed from the most efficient variant. You do have the GV60’s exceptional charging times, though, with a 10-80 per cent charge possible in just 18 minutes with a fast enough charger.

What’s it like to drive?

The performance on the top-spec GV60 is seriously impressive. (Genesis)

Of course, if you’re opting for this flagship performance version of the GV60, speed is important, and it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Press the boost button, and the way this electric crossover can gather pace is exceptional. If you play around with the driving modes, the GV60 can mimic engine noise, which is pumped in through the speakers.

Once you’re over the speed factor, this Sport Plus model does little that the regular and cheaper GV60 can’t, however. It’s an excellent EV on the motorway with superb refinement and a range of driver assistance technology included to make longer journeys easier. The ride is a bit firm and unsettled on the large 21-inch alloy wheels, however,

How does it look?

The GV60 looks quite different to its other models. (Genesis)

Genesis’ design language is one of the coolest around, with an especially sharp twin lighting signature used across its cars. The GV60 is quite different to its other models, though, as it does away with the usual large Bentley-esque grille in place of a flusher design.

The GV60 also has a more coupe-like design than some of its rivals, with a sloping rear window leading into an almost ducktail-like spoiler. The Sport Plus also gets a cool set of 21-inch silver alloy wheels, with snazzy lime green accents available as an extra,

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the GV60 is fantastic. (Genesis)

One of the best things about the GV60 is its interior, which feels a real step up in terms of quality compared to its Hyundai and Kia siblings. There’s a fantastic feeling of space, with a completely flat floor in the front and rear, and even with the sloping roofline in the back, there’s plenty of headroom in the back.

The latest version gets new ‘Premium Relaxation’ seats as standard, bringing far greater adjustability and comfort, with those in the rear also now getting heated seats. The quality throughout is excellent, while the large touchscreen – though perhaps having too many functions operated through it – works very well.

What’s the spec like?

The GV60 comes as standard with facial recognition and fingerprint technology. (Genesis)

Though the GV60 commands quite a price premium over its Kia EV6 sibling – you do get an exceptional amount of equipment. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, quad LED headlights and electric and massaging front seats to name just a few.

Even facial recognition and fingerprint technology are included as you’d often expect such a feature to be an expensive optional extra.

Prices for the Genesis GV60 start from £54,105 for the entry-level Premium, though the Sport Plus commands quite a premium at £67,705. Just be mindful of the optional extras as the price can quickly increase – our test came in at £75,000.

Verdict

These changes for 2023 for the GV60 might be fairly small but it shows Genesis’ commitment to improvement. To many, this facial recognition technology might be a step too far, but it’s a cool feature and one that does work surprisingly well. It adds another string to the GV60’s strengths including refinement, quality and practicality.

The GV60 makes a lot more sense in lower, cheaper versions than this expensive Sport Plus model, however.