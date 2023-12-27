Long-term report: Waving goodbye to the Nissan Qashqai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-term report: Waving goodbye to the Nissan Qashqai

By Press Association
The Qashqai is one of the UK’s most popular cars
I have been subjected to some gentle mockery about my reports on our Nissan Qashqai long-term loan car recently – most unfairly in my view!

With the car’s odometer heading slowly but surely towards the 20,000-mile mark during 2023, I have been wondering whether Nissan might actually want it back at some point. And reflecting on my dispatches over the past year, I might have mentioned that on (ahem) at least one or two occasions.

Well, that particular train of thought has run out of track now – because OV71ULB has gone. Of course, the car is still out there somewhere, but as far as we are concerned, it is no more. It’s much missed! But I feel it deserves a final few paragraphs to mark its year on our fleet.

The current Qashqai offers a range of efficient engines

Of course, the Nissan Qashqai is a car with which most of us are familiar – there are thousands on the streets of Britain and many other countries around the world.

Our particular example was equipped with a 1.3-litre petrol engine featuring ‘mild hybrid’ technology. This offers a slight improvement in acceleration and efficiency and reduces CO2 emissions whilst driving. It felt eager and responsive and the car’s six-speed manual gearbox felt extremely well-engineered.

Inside, the car was spacious and comfortable, with plenty of creature comforts including an excellent sat-nav system, plus a useful head-up display. The seating arrangement was certainly comfortable, and it was helpful that the power steering came with tilt and telescopic adjustment.

The Qashqai gets plenty of equipment as standard

From the outside, our Qashqai certainly looked the business, thanks to its 18-inch alloy wheels; glass roof and roof rails; privacy glass; and rear bumper with silver insert.

The only tiny hitch I experienced during the car’s time with us was a slow puncture in the rear nearside tyre – hardly a drama worth mentioning really, and sorted out for the princely sum of £27.50 (thanks, KwikFit!).

And the longest journey I had to complete in the car came towards the end of its tenure: a trip to its birthplace – in other words, Sunderland, where Nissan’s UK manufacturing plant is located – at the end of November.

The large. boot makes the Qashqai ideal for families

When I received the invitation to travel there for a work assignment, I was quite a long way away – 350 miles to be exact – so several hours on the road were required. I wasn’t too stressed about the long schlep ahead of me in the Qashqai, and I was right to feel relaxed.

Apart from stop-start traffic on the M1 for about an hour, the trip was a breeze and I arrived in the north-east feeling chilled (very much so, considering the weather) and ready for anything.

Nissan recently confirmed its commitment to its Sunderland plant

What other conclusions can I draw after a year with ‘our’ Qashqai? Well, just that it’s a great all-rounder really! The perfect family vehicle, it does whatever is required of it uncomplainingly and with the minimum of fuss.

True, it might not be the most exciting or thrilling car to drive, but with kids and dogs in the back, or a boot full of Christmas presents to deliver, it can’t be faulted, getting everyone to their destination in safety and comfort.

I just hope whoever is driving the car now is enjoying it as much as I did.

  • Model: Nissan Qashqai N-Connecta
  • Price (as tested): £31,235
  • Engine: 1.3 DIG-T
  • Power: 156bhp
  • Torque: 260Nm
  • Max speed: 128mph
  • 0-60mph: 9.3 seconds
  • MPG: 44.2 (combined)
  • Emissions: 144 g/km (combined)
  • Mileage: 19,864