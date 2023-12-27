First Drive: The Alpine A110 R is the most extreme version of this sports car yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Drive: The Alpine A110 R is the most extreme version of this sports car yet

By Press Association
The A110 R is the most extreme version of this sports car. (Alpine)
What is it?

The A110 line-up spawns several models. (Alpine)

Sports car manufacturers love creating lighter, more extreme special editions and charging for the privilege. Porsche and Lotus have been doing it for years, and now Alpine wants to do the same with the A110.

Alpine is a lesser-known firm, which was revived in 2018 as Renault’s sporty arm, and has gained quite a reputation for its light and agile A110. There have been numerous versions of this sports car that have led to the A110 R – the lightest, most aggressive and track-focused Alpine yet.

What’s new?

The A110 R gets a range of carbon-fibre elements, including the wheels. (Alpine)

The R uses the A110 S as its base, adopting that car’s more powerful engine, and then has looked to shed weight. The standard car is hardly heavy, but thanks to a range of measures, Alpine’s managed to shave 34kg from it, while still retaining pleasant niceties like a touchscreen and climate control.

Some of the stand-out differences you’ll notice are its mismatched carbon wheels, which look different at the rear to the front – a proper racing car trait – as well as the bonnet and rear window section being replaced by carbon fibre. There are also manually adjustable coilovers, though as per factory settings, the A110 R sits lower and is stiffer than the standard car.

What’s under the bonnet?

The mid-engined A110 R uses the same engine as the ‘S’ model. (Alpine)

One thing Alpine hasn’t changed with the A110 R is what it’s powered by, which is the same mid-mounted 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine as that in the A110 S and previous Renaultsport Megane hot hatches. Drive is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox too – Alpine has never offered a manual option on the A110.

The 296bhp and 340Nm might seem fairly modest in this day and age, but it’s worth remembering the low weight here, and even still the A110 R can manage 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds (three tenths of a second less than the ‘S’) and head onto a top speed of 177mph. Thanks to the Alpine’s small engine and lightness, it’s also nowhere near as expensive to run as you might anticipate a sports car of this ilk to be – with a claimed fuel economy figure of 41.5mpg and 155g/km CO2 emissions.

What’s it like to drive?

The A110 R is especially focused for the track. (Alpine)

From the moment you get into the one-piece Sabelt bucket seats and strap yourself in with the six-point race harnesses, you know the A110 R means business – almost excessively for a road car.

The low-speed ride is brittle but when you gather speed it becomes more compliant, almost impressively so for a car with such track focus. But the A110 R’s steering – like the standard car – is just exceptional. It’s super quick and direct – point and turn and it does just that. Few can make a car that’s as much fun down a British B-road as this.

The engine is perhaps not quite special enough for a £100,000 car, but the dual-clutch ‘box changes gears rapidly, and is accompanied by a more raucous sports exhaust system with 3D-printed elements that in the ‘Sport’ driving mode is childishly loud (in a good way) with an amass of pops and crackles as it downshifts.

How does it look?

The standard A110 is known for its clean, uncluttered lines, but the R is a far cry from that. It’s as if Renault did a deal with a carbon-fibre manufacturer to get as much of it on the car as possible – it’s used for the bonnet, roof, wheels, side skirts and splitters and even the rear glass is replaced by a carbon-fibre panel.

It might be a far cry from the standard A110, but it certainly looks purposeful, with the revised ‘swan-neck spoiler’ giving it the true look of a road-legal race car. Our test car also came painted in a cool ‘Matte Racing Blue’ finish, albeit for a rather steep £6,000.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is stripped-out but still fairly well-equipped. (Alpine)

The key change inside compared to the ‘S’ are those single-piece Sabelt bucket seats. These alone save 5kg, and while they’re not the easiest to climb in and out of, they’re surprisingly comfortable once you’re in – even for several hours driving at a time. If you’re buying the A110 R to use on the road, the standard race harnesses are just a bit overkill, though, and the combination of being pinned to the seat and no rear window means visibility is quite compromised.

Microfibre adorns pretty much every possible inch of the interior, from the roof to the dashboard and steering wheel, while the painted matte blue finish of the top section of the doors looks superb too. The Alpine is compromised when it comes to luggage space, though, with a tiny boot area in the back and though there’s a box area under the bonnet, you’d struggle to fit even a small suitcase in.

What’s the spec like?

Sabelt racing seats come with harnesses. (Alpine)

While we’ve talked a lot about carbon-fibre, which isn’t cheap, there are still plenty of everyday creature comforts in the A110 R. In this respect, it hasn’t been fully stripped out, with features like climate control, a Focal sound system and cruise control all included, along with a digital instrument cluster. The actual climate settings and main touchscreen are borrowed from an old Clio, however.

Admittedly this is a track special edition done properly – and all that carbon-fibre doesn’t come cheap, with the wheels alone rumoured to cost £8,000 – but at £96,990, the A110 R is fiercely expensive. Even more so when you consider the A110 S it’s based on is available for £30,000 less.

Verdict

The A110 R is unquestionably the most aggressive and purposeful version of the Alpine A110 yet. From its racing seats to its wild styling, it adds a different dimension to everything we’ve seen from this firm so far, while still retaining the on-road brilliance that the standard car is renowned for.

For anyone looking to take their car to the track, the A110 R is the version to go for. But for road use, the awkward racing harnesses and limited visibility might just prove more of an annoyance than a benefit. If you want the ultimate A110, the R is the one, but we reckon at £30,000 less for the A110 S, that is where our money would go.

  • Model: Alpine A110 R
  • Price: £96,990
  • Engine: 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Power: 296bhp
  • Torque: 340Nm
  • 0-60mph: 3.7 seconds
  • Top speed: 177mph
  • Economy: 41.5mpg
  • Emissions: 155g/km