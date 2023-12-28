Long-term report: The Mazda CX-60’s engine is the star of the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-term report: The Mazda CX-60’s engine is the star of the show

By Press Association
The front-end design is quite striking
Every now and again, a car comes along that you’d consider buying purely for the engine under the bonnet. Usually that’s something like a fire-breathing BMW M5, or a high-revving Honda S2000 – but oddly in this case, it’s a diesel SUV.

You’ll have to bear with me here, but I haven’t taken leave of my senses. The 3.3-litre straight-six engine under the bonnet of our Mazda CX-60 really is that good – and in this day and age, it’s also something of a dying breed.

As car makers come under more stringent emissions regulations, most of them are abandoning the smooth, tuneful six-cylinder engines that we’ve been used to seeing. Mercedes is rapidly removing them completely from its line-up. For Audi, too, they’re gradually disappearing.

Mazda CX-60
The CX-60 is large and comfortable

Even BMW isn’t safe: you can still buy a BMW X3 powered by one of its famous straight-sixes, but you’ll need to hand over nearly £57,000 for the privilege. So if you want a sonorous six-cylinder under the bonnet of your new car, but don’t want to spend a fortune in the process, where do you go?

Enter the Mazda CX-60: you simply cannot get a new car with a six-cylinder engine for less money than this one. It is, dare I say it, a bit of a bargain – and probably reason enough to pick the CX-60 over something like an Audi Q5 or BMW X3.

Surprisingly too, you’re not throwing fuel economy out of the window for the sake of it. Our CX-60 – the more powerful of the two diesel options – hits 54.3mpg on the combined cycle. An entry-level Audi Q5 with a smaller 2.0-litre diesel manages 44.1mpg.

Mazda CX-60
The diesel in the CX-60 delivers great economy

After 7,000 miles behind the wheel of our car, I can back up those figures: if you’re gentle, it’s easy to coax the CX-60 above a baffling 50mpg in the real world. Quite honestly, I don’t know how Mazda has done it, but I’m glad they have.

So where’s the catch? Well, you might only get a lowly four-cylinder Audi or BMW for the price of the Mazda, but you’re getting roughly the same performance for the money and a posher badge.

What’s more, with either of those German rivals you’re getting a properly premium product. The materials and fit and finish are a match for the Audi, but its infotainment system just isn’t as snazzy or feature-rich as the BMW’s.

Mazda CX-60
The CX-60 makes short work of big journeys

When you’re driving the CX-60, too, there are some causes for raised eyebrows. The engine might sound fabulous, but the Mazda’s drivetrain doesn’t half make some peculiar noises – particularly when crawling along in slow-moving traffic. Similarly noisy in our car is the suspension, which during low-speed manoeuvres – such as turning onto a sloped driveway – creaks and groans like a staircase in an old house.

Being kind for a minute, these things feel a bit like teething problems. Almost everything about the CX-60 is new from the ground up: it sits on a brand new platform, has a brand new engine, a brand new automatic gearbox and a brand new 48-volt mild hybrid system. All that will inevitably come with a few quirks to iron out – but if you’re about to trade in your Mercedes GLC for a CX-60, it’s the sort of thing you might notice.

So after our first six months with the Mazda, would we swap it for a more modestly-powered German rival? Personally I wouldn’t, despite the CX-60’s occasional foibles. Engine aside, there’s lots of things I prefer about the Mazda.

Mazda CX-60
Parked up alongside the ever-popular MX-5

I suspect the engineers in Hiroshima won’t thank me for saying this, but I like the sheer heft of the CX-60. It’s not actually much bigger than an Audi Q5, but to drive, it almost feels like a car of the next size up. When the Mazda first arrived I reckoned it felt like an Audi Q7 that had been shrunk in the wash. The Q5, by comparison, feels more like a big hatchback.

I like the way the Mazda looks, too. Its long bonnet was designed with this particular engine in mind and – while it does add to the length of the car without increasing the interior space – it gives the CX-60 a more aesthetically pleasing silhouette than some other SUVs I could mention.

If I’m totally honest though, it’s all about that engine for me. It’s so effortlessly torquey that you rarely find yourself more than tickling the accelerator pedal – and when you do, you’re rewarded with instantaneous acceleration and a warm, pleasing growl to accompany it.

It’s so enjoyable that I wouldn’t mind if it drank fuel like a 747, but lead-footed as I am, I’ve never managed to get below 40mpg – and believe me I’ve tried.

So there you have it – six months in and the Mazda and I are still getting on like a house on fire. Let’s hope it stays that way.ac

  • Model: Mazda CX-60 Homura
  • Price: £50,705
  • Engine: 3.3-litre diesel
  • Power: 250bhp
  • Torque: 550Nm
  • 0-60mph: 7.4 seconds
  • Top speed: 136mph
  • Fuel economy: 54.3mpg (WLTP combined)
  • Emissions: 138g/kmMileage: 7,620