These are the plug-in hybrids with the longest electric ranges

Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) aim to combine the perks of an electric car and a petrol vehicle into one package and have now been on sale for more than a decade.

Most manufacturers now sell at least one plug-in hybrid, and they account for around one in every 10 new cars sold with the majority going to the company car segment owing to their attractive tax rates.

But there’s a big difference between the best and worst, especially when it comes to their electric range – the number of miles they can travel before the engine needs to kick in. Let’s take a look at the plug-in hybrids that can go furthest on electric power alone. Please note all the figures are what’s claimed by the manufacturer and will differ in real-world driving.

Mercedes GLC – 84 miles

The Mercedes GLC offers an exceptional electric range. (Mercedes)

If you want a plug-in hybrid that brings seriously low potential running costs, you should take a look at the Mercedes GLC. This electrified version of the firm’s mid-size SUV packs a 31.2kWh battery (as large as in some EVs like the Mini Electric) which brings a claimed electric range of up to 84 miles.

You can choose it with both petrol and diesel plug-in hybrids too – the latter being especially rare. The GLC has a luxurious interior that’s packed full of technology too.

Range Rover Sport – 75 miles

The hybrid Range Rover Sport uses a larger battery than some electric cars. (JLR)

While electric Range Rover models are on the way later in 2024, the firm’s current plug-in hybrids still offer especially impressive electric ranges once fully charged.

JLR claims its more dynamic Range Rover Sport can achieve 75 miles on a full charge, despite packing a combined 450bhp from its electric motor and a thirsty 3.0-litre petrol engine. As with all other PHEVs, the fuel economy will quickly drop once the electric range is depleted, however.

Range Rover – 74 miles

The Range Rover remains an exceptional luxury 4×4. (JLR)

If you want the flagship Range Rover, you won’t be penalised too much when it comes to consumption, as a claimed 74 miles is still possible from the plug-in hybrid version of this luxury SUV.

That’s thanks to its huge 38.2kWh battery, which is nearly as large as electric cars like the standard Nissan Leaf.

Mercedes E-Class – 71 miles

A new generation of Mercedes E-Class has recently debuted. (Mercedes)

The E-Class is one of Mercedes’ most well-established models, and it’s recently returned for a new generation, where technology is the main talking point. But the firm continues to offer this premium saloon and estate with an impressive plug-in hybrid.

Known as the E300e, it brings a 25.8kWh battery that enables an impressive claimed range of 71 miles. The E-Class’ more streamlined shape makes this Mercedes more efficient to run than the SUVs on this list too.

Mercedes C-Class – 70 miles

The Mercedes C-Class is among the best plug-in hybrids on sale. (Mercedes)

If you want a slightly smaller Mercedes plug-in hybrid, we’d recommend a look at the C-Class. Again, it’s available as an estate car and a saloon, with the latter proving slightly more efficient with a claimed 70-mile electric range.

It offers the potential for most local miles to be completed without the need for the engine to be used, especially if you put the car in an ‘EV’ driving mode.

Mercedes S-Class – 68 miles

The S-Class is an excellent hybrid luxury car. (Mercedes)

Yes, another Mercedes, and this time it’s the turn of the flagship S-Class, which is one of the firm’s most luxurious models. The plug-in hybrid – badged S580e – features a smaller 21.5kWh battery, though the firm says that’s still capable of a claimed 68 miles on a charge.

The electric motor is backed up by a powerful 3.0-litre petrol engine too, which makes it ideal for longer trips. With a well-finished interior and exceptional technology, the S-Class is one of the finest luxury cars available.

BMW X5 – 66 miles

BMW offers a wide range of hybrids, including the X5. (BMW)

BMW is another firm that offers a particularly wide range of plug-in hybrids, from its hatchbacks through to its larger SUVs, including the particularly impressive X5. It’s recently been revised, and in the process gets a more powerful electrical setup as well as a larger 25.7kWh battery that allows for a claimed 66 miles of electric driving.

The X5 also offers an especially spacious interior, while now gets the firm’s latest in-car infotainment to give it a more modern feel.