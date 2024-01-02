These are the plug-in hybrids with the longest electric ranges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the plug-in hybrids with the longest electric ranges

By Press Association
The electric range is one of the key considerations on a plug-in hybrid. (Mercedes)
Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) aim to combine the perks of an electric car and a petrol vehicle into one package and have now been on sale for more than a decade.

Most manufacturers now sell at least one plug-in hybrid, and they account for around one in every 10 new cars sold with the majority going to the company car segment owing to their attractive tax rates.

But there’s a big difference between the best and worst, especially when it comes to their electric range – the number of miles they can travel before the engine needs to kick in. Let’s take a look at the plug-in hybrids that can go furthest on electric power alone. Please note all the figures are what’s claimed by the manufacturer and will differ in real-world driving.

Mercedes GLC – 84 miles

The Mercedes GLC offers an exceptional electric range. (Mercedes)

If you want a plug-in hybrid that brings seriously low potential running costs, you should take a look at the Mercedes GLC. This electrified version of the firm’s mid-size SUV packs a 31.2kWh battery (as large as in some EVs like the Mini Electric) which brings a claimed electric range of up to 84 miles.

You can choose it with both petrol and diesel plug-in hybrids too – the latter being especially rare. The GLC has a luxurious interior that’s packed full of technology too.

Range Rover Sport – 75 miles

The hybrid Range Rover Sport uses a larger battery than some electric cars. (JLR)

While electric Range Rover models are on the way later in 2024, the firm’s current plug-in hybrids still offer especially impressive electric ranges once fully charged.

JLR claims its more dynamic Range Rover Sport can achieve 75 miles on a full charge, despite packing a combined 450bhp from its electric motor and a thirsty 3.0-litre petrol engine. As with all other PHEVs, the fuel economy will quickly drop once the electric range is depleted, however.

Range Rover – 74 miles

The Range Rover remains an exceptional luxury 4×4. (JLR)

If you want the flagship Range Rover, you won’t be penalised too much when it comes to consumption, as a claimed 74 miles is still possible from the plug-in hybrid version of this luxury SUV.

That’s thanks to its huge 38.2kWh battery, which is nearly as large as electric cars like the standard Nissan Leaf.

Mercedes E-Class – 71 miles

A new generation of Mercedes E-Class has recently debuted. (Mercedes)

The E-Class is one of Mercedes’ most well-established models, and it’s recently returned for a new generation, where technology is the main talking point. But the firm continues to offer this premium saloon and estate with an impressive plug-in hybrid.

Known as the E300e, it brings a 25.8kWh battery that enables an impressive claimed range of 71 miles. The E-Class’ more streamlined shape makes this Mercedes more efficient to run than the SUVs on this list too.

Mercedes C-Class – 70 miles

The Mercedes C-Class is among the best plug-in hybrids on sale. (Mercedes)

If you want a slightly smaller Mercedes plug-in hybrid, we’d recommend a look at the C-Class. Again, it’s available as an estate car and a saloon, with the latter proving slightly more efficient with a claimed 70-mile electric range.

It offers the potential for most local miles to be completed without the need for the engine to be used, especially if you put the car in an ‘EV’ driving mode.

Mercedes S-Class – 68 miles

The S-Class is an excellent hybrid luxury car. (Mercedes)

Yes, another Mercedes, and this time it’s the turn of the flagship S-Class, which is one of the firm’s most luxurious models. The plug-in hybrid – badged S580e – features a smaller 21.5kWh battery, though the firm says that’s still capable of a claimed 68 miles on a charge.

The electric motor is backed up by a powerful 3.0-litre petrol engine too, which makes it ideal for longer trips. With a well-finished interior and exceptional technology, the S-Class is one of the finest luxury cars available.

BMW X5 – 66 miles

BMW offers a wide range of hybrids, including the X5. (BMW)

BMW is another firm that offers a particularly wide range of plug-in hybrids, from its hatchbacks through to its larger SUVs, including the particularly impressive X5. It’s recently been revised, and in the process gets a more powerful electrical setup as well as a larger 25.7kWh battery that allows for a claimed 66 miles of electric driving.

The X5 also offers an especially spacious interior, while now gets the firm’s latest in-car infotainment to give it a more modern feel.