The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is an off-road electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is an off-road electric SUV

By Press Association
Audi has created an off-road version of its Q8 e-tron. (Audi)
Audi has created an off-road version of its Q8 e-tron. (Audi)

Audi has unveiled a new special edition of its electric Q8 e-tron SUV that draws on the firm’s off-road motorsport expertise.

Known as the Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition, it is being introduced to coincide with the launch of its third season in the legendary Dakar Rally.

The Q8 e-tron is a fairly conventional electric SUV which isn’t particularly renowned for its off-roading prowess, but that all changes with its lifted chassis raised by 67mm compared to the standard car, while off-road-specific tyres help to give it even more traction. The wheelarches have been widened to accommodate the bigger tyres, while an optional decals pack looks to replicate that of Audi’s off-road rally cars.

The Q8 e-tron has been inspired by Audi’s Dakar Rally vehicles. (Audi)

The air suspension can be used in its highest setting at speeds of up to 50mph before it automatically lowers back down.

It’s based on the ‘e-tron 55’ powertrain, which uses twin electric motors producing 402bhp and enabling four-wheel-drive. Audi hasn’t said what impact the modifications have made compared to the standard car’s 310-mile electric range.

Audi has set the Dakar Edition will have a ‘limited’ production run, though has not yet confirmed if it will be sold in the UK. In Germany, it’s priced from €120,000 (£104,000).

Raised suspension and off-road tyres are two of the main changes. (Audi)

The Dakar Rally is one of the most gruelling forms of motorsports and tests a team and its vehicles to the extreme. Originally seeing competitors race from Paris to Dakar in Senegal, it now takes place in Saudi Arabia, with the 2024 event running from January 5 to 19.