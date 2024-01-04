Two new Chinese car companies confirmed to enter the UK in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two new Chinese car companies confirmed to enter the UK in 2024

By Press Association
The Skywell ET5 is one of the new Chinese cars arriving in 2024. (Skywell)
The growing number of Chinese car companies entering the UK continues at a rapid pace with two new brands now confirmed for arrival on these shores later this year.

Set to be imported by Innovation Automotive (IA) Electric Vehicles, the Cirencester-based firm will introduce Seres and Skywall.

The first comes from China’s Seres Group, though its ‘automobile’ arm is headquartered in California. It will be the Seres 3 that will be its first car sold in Britain, a compact electric SUV that was shown at the London EV Show in December. It’s set to go on sale in April 2024 with a price of ‘less than £30,000’, which will undercut the £30,495 MG ZS EV.

Also due to launch in the UK in 2024 is Skywall, which will introduce the ET5 as a ‘premium and sophisticated’ mid-size SUV, boasting a range of up to 304 miles. IA Electric Vehicles says the car will go on sale in the summer, with no indication of pricing.

The Seres 3 promises a price of less than £30,000. (Seres)

Gary White, general manager at IA Electric Vehicles, said: “This is a very exciting time for IA Electric Vehicles as we welcome Seres and Skywell into the family, alongside DFSK. Both brands are highly respected around the world and their technology, comfort and refinement are a perfect match for the UK marketplace”.

IA Electric Vehicles already sells electric vans from Chinese firm DFSK, which is part of the Seres Group, and has done so since 2022. The firm is now looking for dealer groups to help it sell the new models.

There are several Chinese car firms already in operation in the UK, including GWM Ora and BYD, with other firms such as Chery – one of China’s largest automotive groups – and Nio set to launch in 2023.