Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Volkswagen T-Cross goes on sale

By Press Association
The updated T-Cross is now on sale. (Volkswagen)
The updated T-Cross is now on sale. (Volkswagen)

An updated version of Volkswagen’s T-Cross SUV has now gone on sale priced from £23,695.

The T-Cross is VW’s smallest SUV, sitting beneath well-known models like the T-Roc and Tiguan. It was introduced in 2019, with Volkswagen selling more than 1.2 million examples since.

For 2024 the T-Cross gets several updates to keep it competitive with newer rivals. Design changes are fairly small, but include new LED lighting at the front and rear, with more advanced Matrix LED headlights available for the first time.

Visual changes are fairly small as part of this update. (Volkswagen)

Inside, the T-Cross comes with a new free-standing touchscreen as standard, with Volkswagen working to improve the quality with new soft-touch materials. Features such as standard sliding rear seats also give it one of the most useful interiors of any compact SUV.

The engine choice on the T-Cross is fairly conventional, with a choice of 1.0-litre petrol engines with either 94bhp or 113bhp, as well as a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol that’s offered only with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard features on the Life version, which is priced from £23,965, include LED front and rear lights and an eight-inch touchscreen. You also get 16-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster and adaptive cruise control.

Volkswagen has worked to improve material quality. (Volkswagen)

Upgrading to the Style trim brings 17-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and a larger touchscreen with navigation. This is priced from £27,620.

At the top of the range is the R-Line, which is available from £28,555, and includes a range of sportier touches including a more aggressive bodykit, sports seats and ambient interior lighting.

First deliveries of the updated Volkswagen T-Cross are expected in the spring.