Here’s everything you need to know about Tesla’s Cybertruck

By Press Association
The Cybertruck will manage 0-60mph in under three seconds
The Cybertruck will manage 0-60mph in under three seconds

Tesla’s Cybertruck got people talking from the moment it was first released. Looking like something from a dystopian future, the Cybertruck arrived on the scene with some big promises relating to its range and capability.

But what are the key features you need to know about this larger-than-life EV? Let’s take a look.

When did the Cybertruck first arrive?

(Tesla)

Tesla’s Cybertruck was first unveiled back in November 2019, arriving as the brand’s first electric pick-up truck. At the time, Tesla said that the Cybertruck had “more utility than a truck, with more performance than a sports car”.

It also made use of a variety of space-age materials which were shown off during its launch.

What was the launch like?

Held in Los Angeles, California, the Cybertruck’s launch was awash with social media-sparking demonstrations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk proceeded to showcase the new truck’s ruggedness with a series of tests, including asking Tesla head of design Franz von Holzhausen to hit the side of the Cybertruck with a sledgehammer.