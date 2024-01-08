Volkswagen to add ChatGPT to its cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen to add ChatGPT to its cars

By Press Association
ChatGPT will feature in new Volkswagen vehicles

Volkswagen is to incorporate the artificial intelligence-based service ChatGPT into its cars, the firm has just revealed.

Announced during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the move will see the ‘chatbot’ included on the infotainment systems of a variety of Volkswagen’s latest models, including the electric ID.3 and ID.7, the new Tiguan and facelifted eighth-generation Golf.

In fact, all models that use Volkswagen’s MEB and MQB evo platforms as well as the firm’s in-car IDA voice assistant will have access to the ChatGPT service via a system called Cerence Chat Pro, which has been designed by VW’s technology partner, Cerence Inc.

The system will allow the cars to offer a ‘multitude of new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice control’. For example, it’ll let drivers use their voice to activate the navigation or air conditioning and even ask general knowledge questions. However, Volkswagen has stated that ‘nothing changes for the person behind the wheel’, with no need to create a new account, install a new smartphone app or even activate ChatGPT in the car itself – it’ll all come already loaded.

Kai Grünitz, VW board member for technical development, said: “Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA. As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards.”

Volkswagen ChatGPT
Drivers will be able to access ChatGPT with a button on the steering wheel

Drivers will be able to activate the service by saying ‘Hello IDA’ or pressing a button on the steering wheel. Volkswagen says that ChatGPT ‘does not gain access to any vehicle data’, with any questions or answers being deleted immediately afterwards.

Grünitz added: “Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products.”