Volkswagen to add ChatGPT to its cars

Volkswagen is to incorporate the artificial intelligence-based service ChatGPT into its cars, the firm has just revealed.

Announced during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the move will see the ‘chatbot’ included on the infotainment systems of a variety of Volkswagen’s latest models, including the electric ID.3 and ID.7, the new Tiguan and facelifted eighth-generation Golf.

In fact, all models that use Volkswagen’s MEB and MQB evo platforms as well as the firm’s in-car IDA voice assistant will have access to the ChatGPT service via a system called Cerence Chat Pro, which has been designed by VW’s technology partner, Cerence Inc.

The system will allow the cars to offer a ‘multitude of new capabilities that go far beyond the previous voice control’. For example, it’ll let drivers use their voice to activate the navigation or air conditioning and even ask general knowledge questions. However, Volkswagen has stated that ‘nothing changes for the person behind the wheel’, with no need to create a new account, install a new smartphone app or even activate ChatGPT in the car itself – it’ll all come already loaded.

Kai Grünitz, VW board member for technical development, said: “Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA. As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this innovative technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards.”

Drivers will be able to access ChatGPT with a button on the steering wheel

Drivers will be able to activate the service by saying ‘Hello IDA’ or pressing a button on the steering wheel. Volkswagen says that ChatGPT ‘does not gain access to any vehicle data’, with any questions or answers being deleted immediately afterwards.

Grünitz added: “Thanks to the seamless integration of ChatGPT and strong collaboration with our partner, Cerence, we are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool. This also underlines the innovative strength of our new products.”