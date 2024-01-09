Kia to launch its first vans in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kia to launch its first vans in 2025

By Press Association
Kia is set to offer a range of electric vans in the future. (Kia)
Kia is set to further its dominance by entering the van segment in 2025, revealing its first concept commercial vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

While sibling brand Hyundai has offered commercial vehicles for several years, this will be Kia’s first foray into the van segment. Revealed overnight at CES, the firm has shown five concept versions of what it calls ‘Platform Beyond Vehicles’ (PBV).

Kia says its vans will revolve around software and technology and that it will ‘redefine the concept of space’ in its vehicles.

The range of vans offered is set to be diverse. (Kia)

The first electric Kia van to launch will be the mid-size PV5, which will be available with various conversions and targeted at ‘delivery and utility’ companies. Shown in concept form, it looks to be available as a more conventional van alongside an MPV version, as are many other commercial vehicles on the market.

The introduction of the PV5 will be the ‘first phase’ of Kia’s van rollout, with the second being the introduction of a full line-up of electric vans. This has been teased with concepts of the micro-sized PV1 and then the large PV7, which is likely the same size as a big Ford Transit.

Kia’s third phase of its PV3 unit is said to become more focused on ‘mobility solutions’, evolving to be self-driving vehicles. Kia says it will ‘open the door to completely new lifestyles’, though minimal additional detail has been given.

There is a big focus on flexibility, with swappable technology allowing a vehicle to be easily and quickly adapted for another use – such as a panel van being changed into a campervan.

Ho Sung Song, president of Kia, said: “Kia’s PBV business represents our vision of going beyond the traditional concept of automobiles by fulfilling the unmet needs of diverse customers and communities through optimised vehicles and services catering to specific market and business circumstances.”

Further electric commercial vehicles in the pipeline include a smaller PBV3 and a pick-up that’s expected to be focused on the American market.