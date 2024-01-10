Will.i.am launches new Mercedes-AMG ‘Sound Drive’ experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

Will.i.am launches new Mercedes-AMG ‘Sound Drive’ experience

By Press Association
Will.i.am launches MBUX Sound Drive at CES
Will.i.am launches MBUX Sound Drive at CES

Mercedes-AMG has partnered up with musician Will.i.am to launch a new in-car sound entertainment experience.

The MBUX Sound Drive system – unveiled at this Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas – uses software which allows the music being played to ‘react’ to the way the car is being driven. This, according to Mercedes-AMG, ‘turns the car into a virtual musical instrument’ which relies on sensors and software to take various driving dynamics and convert them to musical changes.

MBUX Sound Drive
The sound system reacts to different driving situations

For instance, when a driver lifts off the throttle in the electric EQS, the car might quieten down or, when accelerating, the music could become more pronounced. Mercedes believes that the system has the potential to turn into an ‘open music platform’ where artists would be allowed to create and upload tracks to use in the car.

Will.i.am said: “Imagine a world where your car can become an instrument creating musical journeys. MBUX Sound Drive enhances driving and sound technology, letting motorists reshape music just by driving.

“I’m excited to see how composers, producers, and songwriters will harness this to create new works and reimagine classics for motorists to drive to. Sound Drive is not only a new frontier for music creation, but also opens up fresh, exciting and interactive listening experiences for drivers.”

Mercedes-AMG says that the new MBUX Sound Drive system will start rolling out into its vehicles from the middle of this year and will be available to existing owners of Mercedes-AMG and AMG Line vehicles with the second generation of the firm’s MBUX infotainment system. An over-the-air update will be required to access the function.