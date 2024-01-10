Morgan first owned by Richard Hammond comes up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morgan first owned by Richard Hammond comes up for auction

By Press Association
The bespoke Morgan was first ordered by Richard Hammond. (Collecting Cars)
The bespoke Morgan was first ordered by Richard Hammond. (Collecting Cars)

A Morgan first owned by former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond is now being auctioned.

Hammond ordered the Morgan Roadster from new and it was first registered in May 2005, with the car now being sold with its original sales invoice. Painted in a bespoke colour combination comprising a Porsche silver over a Jaguar grey, the car also comes with a painted hardtop roof. It rides on black 16-inch alloy wheels, which have been recently refurbished.

The interior is trimmed in a bright red Muirhead leather with Mulberry piping and contrasting wood trim in the dashboard – a Morgan staple.

The Morgan Roadster features a unique paint scheme. (Morgan)

The Morgan Roadster was introduced in 2004 to replace the Plus 8 and this example has now covered 28,133 miles. It’s said to be accompanied by a full service history.

Richard Hammond is known for his love of Morgans, having owned several models from the carmaker, based in Malvern, Worcestershire, over the years. One of Hammond’s most famous purchases from the firm was a 2008 Morgan Aeromax – a sleek GT car that is arguably the most modern-looking car the firm has produced.

Richard Hammond is best known for presenting Top Gear between 2002 and 2015 alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio then moved to Amazon Prime to launch The Grand Tour, though it was announced that the last episodes of the show with the three presenters had been filmed in November 2023.

A striking red leather interior makes this Roadster stand out further. (Morgan)

Hammond’s former Morgan Roadster is currently being auctioned on the online platform Collecting Cars. At the time of writing, the current bid was £21,000, with the auction ending on January 12.