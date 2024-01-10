Vauxhall introduces hybrid Corsa for the first time

Vauxhall is expanding its range with the introduction of a hybrid engine on its popular Corsa for the first time.

The Corsa continues to be Britain’s most popular sold car, and with 40,816 examples sold in 2023, it was the third best-selling car in the UK. Vauxhall has previously said it is targeting the number-one position in 2024, with the introduction of this new mild-hybrid version set to be key.

This new hybrid model uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that features a six-speed dual-clutch automatic and a small electric motor. Power outputs of 99bhp and 134bhp are available. It’s the same setup as the latest Peugeot 208, while it’s set to be introduced in other Jeep and Fiat models that make up the Stellantis group.

Vauxhall claims a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption. (Vauxhall)

The electric motor allows the Corsa to be driven at slower speeds without needing the engine, while also assisting the petrol engine under acceleration.

A small battery is installed under the front left seat to not compromise on boot space, with this being charged under deceleration by the electric motor.

Vauxhall says the small hybrid system can reduce fuel consumption by ‘approximately 20 per cent’ compared to a regular petrol model, with the firm quoting a fuel economy figure of up to 62.8mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 102g/km.

The mild-hybrid system is available with two outputs. (Vauxhall)

The Corsa will continue to be available as a petrol manual, while a choice of two electric versions is also offered, bringing a range of up to 246 miles.

Like other Corsa models, the hybrid is available with a choice of three trim levels – Design, GS and Ultimate. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and LED headlights.

Prices for the Corsa hybrid start from £22,540, which is £630 more than a standard petrol automatic, rising to £28,670 for a top-spec Ultimate model. Orders for the new hybrid Corsa are now open with first deliveries expected from March.