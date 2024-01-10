Vauxhall introduces hybrid Corsa for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall introduces hybrid Corsa for the first time

By Press Association
The Vauxhall Corsa is now available as a hybrid. (Vauxhall)
The Vauxhall Corsa is now available as a hybrid. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall is expanding its range with the introduction of a hybrid engine on its popular Corsa for the first time.

The Corsa continues to be Britain’s most popular sold car, and with 40,816 examples sold in 2023, it was the third best-selling car in the UK. Vauxhall has previously said it is targeting the number-one position in 2024, with the introduction of this new mild-hybrid version set to be key.

This new hybrid model uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that features a six-speed dual-clutch automatic and a small electric motor. Power outputs of 99bhp and 134bhp are available. It’s the same setup as the latest Peugeot 208, while it’s set to be introduced in other Jeep and Fiat models that make up the Stellantis group.

Vauxhall claims a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption. (Vauxhall)

The electric motor allows the Corsa to be driven at slower speeds without needing the engine, while also assisting the petrol engine under acceleration.

A small battery is installed under the front left seat to not compromise on boot space, with this being charged under deceleration by the electric motor.

Vauxhall says the small hybrid system can reduce fuel consumption by ‘approximately 20 per cent’ compared to a regular petrol model, with the firm quoting a fuel economy figure of up to 62.8mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 102g/km.

Vauxhall Corsa
The mild-hybrid system is available with two outputs. (Vauxhall)

The Corsa will continue to be available as a petrol manual, while a choice of two electric versions is also offered, bringing a range of up to 246 miles.

Like other Corsa models, the hybrid is available with a choice of three trim levels – Design, GS and Ultimate. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and LED headlights.

Prices for the Corsa hybrid start from £22,540, which is £630 more than a standard petrol automatic, rising to £28,670 for a top-spec Ultimate model. Orders for the new hybrid Corsa are now open with first deliveries expected from March.