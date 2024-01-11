An electric car was BMW M’s most popular model in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
An electric car was BMW M’s most popular model in 2023

By Press Association
The front grille is hard to miss
The electric i4 M50 was BMW M’s most popular car during 2023.

It comes as the performance arm of BMW’s sales passed 200,000 vehicles in one year for the first time as a number of new models came on stream. It represented a 14.3 per cent increase compared with the previous year, too.

The i7 M70 is BMW’s most powerful EV yet. (BMW)

The USA remained the key market for BMW M, with Germany coming in second place and followed by the UK in third.

Sylvia Neubauer, vice president of customer, brand and sales at BMW M, said: “With the historic record of more than 200,000 vehicles delivered, we have reached a milestone in the 2023 financial year. The impressive demand is a great confirmation that we are hitting the nerve of the times with our diverse product portfolio.”

BMW M also added to its electric line-up during 2023, with models such as the i5 M60 xDrive and i7 M70 xDrive both bringing more performance than the standard models upon which they are based. The range is topped by the i7 M70 xDrive, which is the most powerful electric model ever produced by BMW M.

Franciscus van Meel, chairman of the board of management of BMW M, said: “The financial year 2023 was characterized both by our highly successful portfolio of highly emotional combustion engine vehicles and by our ongoing electrification offensive with two further all-electric performance models and our first electrified high-performance car, the BMW XM.”

BMW M continues to offer a range of petrol-powered models, including the M2, M3 saloon, M3 Touring and the M4 Coupe.