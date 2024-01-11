Volkswagen opens orders for new Tiguan SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen opens orders for new Tiguan SUV

By Press Association
The new VW Tiguan is now available to order. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen has announced that prices for its new third-generation Tiguan start from £34,060, with orders for the new SUV now open.

The latest generation of Tiguan brings some big advancements compared to its predecessor, including a stylish new design incorporating advanced LED lightning, with light strips at both the front and rear.

Inside is where you’ll find the bulk of the changes over the previous car, with the Tiguan getting a range of new technologies, including touchscreens measuring up to 15 inches and a clever OLED rotary control that can be used to adjust features such as driver settings and volume.

The new Tiguan gets a more modern look. (Volkswagen)

At launch, the Tiguan is available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with either 128bhp or 148bhp, along with a 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel. All new Tiguans also feature a DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Later in the year, Volkswagen will also introduce a sportier 2.0-litre petrol engine with four-wheel-drive, along with a new generation of plug-in hybrid that combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for up to 268bhp. These are also said to travel up to 62 miles on a charge.

Prices kick off from £34,060 for a version simply called the ‘Tiguan’, with standard equipment including a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch touchscreen, reversing camera and a broad range of driver assistance features.

There’s a range of technology in this new SUV. (Volkswagen)

Up next, the Life grade packs larger 18-inch alloy wheels and wireless smartphone charging, along with adaptive cruise control and three-zone climate control. Prices for this grade start from £35,905.

The high-spec Elegance grade is available from £39,275 and brings upgraded LED headlights with a signature lighting strip, as well as keyless entry, an electric tailgate and heated and massaging front seats.

At the top of the range, the R-Line costs from £39,680 and brings large 20-inch alloy wheels, microfibre seat upholstery and a generally sportier look inside and out.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is now available to order, with first deliveries expected by the middle of the year.