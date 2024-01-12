Sainsbury’s launches electric car charging business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sainsbury’s launches electric car charging business

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s is the first UK supermarket to launch its own brand of EV chargers. (Sainsbury’s)
Sainsbury’s has announced that it has set up its own electric car charging company, and aims to have chargers installed at more than 100 locations by the end of 2024.

Known as Smart Charge, Sainsbury’s is the first UK supermarket to launch its own brand chargers, rather than relying on partnerships with external companies. Tesco and Lidl, for example, use Pod Point chargers at their stores, with Morrisons and Waitrose having similar deals with external companies.

Sainsbury’s says it will be installing ultra-rapid EV chargers in the car parks of its stores, which can rapidly top up electric cars at up to 300kW. This is the quickest form of charging and means that many electric cars can be topped up sufficiently in around half an hour.

The supermarket says it will roll out the chargers at ‘more than 100 stores’ by the end of 2024, which will feature 750 separate charging bays. Sainsbury’s says this will put it in the ‘top five providers of ultra-rapid charging in the UK’.

A study by Sainsbury’s of 500 electric car users found that 80 per cent admit to ‘avoiding’ longer journeys because of not wanting to charge at public units, with the company believing its Smart Charge company ‘represents a game-changer’.

Sainsbury’s financials
Chargers will be installed at more than 100 Sainsbury’s sites in 2024. (PA)

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, procurement and EV ventures, said: “With our new network of easy-to-use and reliable charging points conveniently located in our supermarkets, Smart Charge will make a real difference to EV drivers in the UK.

“As one of the few providers to be focusing exclusively on cutting-edge ultra-rapid 150kW+chargers, customers can be in and out in as little as half an hour and avoid waiting longer with less powerful alternatives.”

Sainsbury’s says that its electric car chargers are powered by the ‘same 100 per cent renewable electricity’ as the rest of its business. The first 20 charging hubs have already been installed in locations such as Richmond, West London, Harrogate and Newport.

According to chargepoint mapping service Zap-Map, at the end of 2023 there were almost 54,000 electric car chargers at 31,000 locations, with this representing a 45 per cent increase compared to the previous year.