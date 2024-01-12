Nissan Ariya Nismo revealed as sporty electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nissan Ariya Nismo revealed as sporty electric SUV

By Press Association
The Ariya Nismo is Nissan’s first sporty electric road car. (Nissan)
The Ariya Nismo is Nissan’s first sporty electric road car. (Nissan)

Nissan has unveiled the Ariya Nismo as its first road-going electric performance car.

Unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon, it’s the first time Nissan’s performance arm Nismo has turned its attention to electric cars for the road. The Ariya was introduced in Europe in 2022, with this Nismo model being based on the standard e-4orce four-wheel-drive model.

It’s the first Nismo-baged SUV since the Juke, and gets a range of performance and visual changes to set it apart from regular models.

More power and sportier styling are the main changes on the Nismo. (Nissan)

Changes to the electric motor increase peak power by around 10 per cent to 429bhp and 600Nm of torque, Though there’s no word on performance, a 0-60mph time of less than four seconds is expected.

Nissan has also fitted a special ‘Nismo’ driving mode that maximises responsiveness and produces a special sound that’s said to be ‘evocative’ of the firm’s electric Formula E racing cars. The firm also says each chassis component has received ‘special tuning’. Large 20-inch alloy wheels with specific tyres are also fitted, which Nissan says offer ‘superior stability’ and improved cornering ability.

The Ariya Nismo also gets a sportier look to go with it, with the performance arm’s trademark dark red colour being used across lower areas of the vehicle. There are also more pronounced bumpers and a rear spoiler lip that sits above the light bar.

The red detailing extends to the Ariya Nismo’s interior, while also coming with suede door cards and sports seats.

Nissan says it will launch the Ariya Nismo in Japan in the spring, though there’s no word on when or if the sporty electric SUV will be introduced to Europe.