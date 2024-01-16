The average car insurance premium is now £950

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The average car insurance premium is now £950

By Press Association
Car insurance premiums continue to rapidly increase. (PA)
Car insurance premiums continue to rapidly increase. (PA)

The typical car insurance premium increased by 52 per cent year-on-year in December 2023 to a steep £950, according to new research.

This represented a steep £326 increase compared to the previous 12 months, with drivers aged 24 and under being stung the most, according to Compare the Market.

A typical premium for a young driver was £2,002, representing a sharp £655 increase on December 2022. However, drivers of all age groups saw their premiums surge, with those aged 65-plus recording the largest proportional increase, with a typical quote in December 2023 for motorists of this age being 57 per cent higher.

An average premium for those aged 65 to £79 is now £428 (a £155 jump), while those aged 80 are now typically paying £688, representing a £249 increase on the previous year.

Compare the Market says the steep increase in insurance premiums is down to the the rising cost of claims for insurers, with high inflation driving up the price of spare parts, hire cars, energy and hiring specialist repairers. The insurance comparison site is urging motorists to shop around to get a better deal and says drivers could save ‘up to £578’ by using its portal.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Compare the Market, said “Many drivers will be worried about the substantial increase in the cost of their car insurance.

“Our research shows the typical premium now costs £950, with lots of younger motorists likely paying even more than this. As household bills continue to rise, it’s so important for drivers to take a few minutes to compare prices from different providers when their car insurance is up for renewal.”