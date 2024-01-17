2024 Ford Kuga revealed with new look and more technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

2024 Ford Kuga revealed with new look and more technology

By Press Association
The Ford Kuga returns with a range of updates. (Ford)
The Ford Kuga returns with a range of updates. (Ford)

Ford has revealed a mid-life update for its Kuga, bringing a more modern design and improved hybrid powertrains to this popular SUV.

The Kuga has been part of Ford’s range since 2008 and is now the firm’s second best-selling car, only behind the Puma. The latest version was introduced in 2020, but amid increasing competition in the SUV segment, has now had a series of updates.

At the top of the agenda are styling revisions which give the Kuga a much bolder look than before, courtesy of new silver detailing and a revised grille. There are new LED headlights with a bold signature, while a more rugged-looking Active specification is also introduced, with greater plastic cladding and underbody protection.

A new Active trim level brings a more rugged look to the Kuga. (Ford)

Other changes include a front LED light strip, while Ford’s emblem is moved from the top of the bonnet to within the grille.

Inside, the main difference to the Kuga’s interior is that it now uses a large 13.2-inch touchscreen, the same as what was introduced to the Focus. Running Ford’s latest Sync 4 infotainment. Features such as wireless smartphone mirroring are introduced, while Amazon Alexa is built-in too.

While Ford will continue to offer a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, it has revised the popular hybrid versions already available. Changes include a four-wheel-drive self-charging hybrid model for the first time, while the plug-in hybrid model has a small power bump from 227bhp to 240bhp. Ford claims this can travel on electric for up to 43 miles.

A new wide touchscreen helps to modernise the Kuga’s interior. (Ford)

Both these hybrid models are said to offer ‘significantly improved’ acceleration, while a 2,100kg towing capacity is said to ‘beat all rivals’.

The new Ford Kuga is set to go on sale later this month in Titanium, ST-Line and Active trim levels, with prices likely to start from around £34,000.