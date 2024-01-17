Royal Enfield’s new Shotgun 650 to start from £6,699

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Enfield’s new Shotgun 650 to start from £6,699

By Press Association
The new Shotgun 650 will be available from February 1
Royal Enfield’s new Shotgun 650 will go on sale on February 1 with prices starting from £6,699.

The new Shotgun 650 – which takes inspiration from the SG650 Concept unveiled at the EICMA show in 2021 – has been designed to offer a ‘blank canvas’ for riders to customise and shape into their own personal design.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
A clear main binnacle combines with Enfield’s Tripper navigation system

It sits around Enfield’s 650 Twin Platform, which has been used in bikes like the Super Meteor, but brings a relatively low seating position with an upswept bar design to help maximise confidence and control. It also gets Showa forks on the front and twin tube five-step preload adjustable springs at the rear while the 18-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres combine with 320mm and 300mm disc brakes respectively.

The Shotgun also employs a modular design, which allows the rider to tweak it towards its desired use. As standard it comes with a double-seat setup, but via a key-operated barrel this can be changed into a single-seater by removing the pillion section. A rack can also then be added to this area to help boost the load-carrying ability of the Shotgun.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
The Shotgun is available in a variety of colours

B Govindarajan, chief executive of Royal Enfield, said: “The Shotgun 650 is a very unique motorcycle within our portfolio, but at its heart is the same Royal Enfield pure motorcycling DNA. The 648cc parallel-twin engine that powers this machine is a characterful and versatile platform that is capable of adapting to any kind of riding form and format.”

As with other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Shotgun 650 has been designed to offer a lot for a value-orientated price, which is why prices start from £6,699 in standard ‘Sheet Metal Grey’, rising to £6,799 for a ‘Plasma Blue’ version and topping out at £6,899 for a ‘Stencil White’ variant.