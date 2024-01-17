Royal Enfield’s new Shotgun 650 to start from £6,699

Royal Enfield’s new Shotgun 650 will go on sale on February 1 with prices starting from £6,699.

The new Shotgun 650 – which takes inspiration from the SG650 Concept unveiled at the EICMA show in 2021 – has been designed to offer a ‘blank canvas’ for riders to customise and shape into their own personal design.

A clear main binnacle combines with Enfield’s Tripper navigation system

It sits around Enfield’s 650 Twin Platform, which has been used in bikes like the Super Meteor, but brings a relatively low seating position with an upswept bar design to help maximise confidence and control. It also gets Showa forks on the front and twin tube five-step preload adjustable springs at the rear while the 18-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres combine with 320mm and 300mm disc brakes respectively.

The Shotgun also employs a modular design, which allows the rider to tweak it towards its desired use. As standard it comes with a double-seat setup, but via a key-operated barrel this can be changed into a single-seater by removing the pillion section. A rack can also then be added to this area to help boost the load-carrying ability of the Shotgun.

The Shotgun is available in a variety of colours

B Govindarajan, chief executive of Royal Enfield, said: “The Shotgun 650 is a very unique motorcycle within our portfolio, but at its heart is the same Royal Enfield pure motorcycling DNA. The 648cc parallel-twin engine that powers this machine is a characterful and versatile platform that is capable of adapting to any kind of riding form and format.”

As with other Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Shotgun 650 has been designed to offer a lot for a value-orientated price, which is why prices start from £6,699 in standard ‘Sheet Metal Grey’, rising to £6,799 for a ‘Plasma Blue’ version and topping out at £6,899 for a ‘Stencil White’ variant.