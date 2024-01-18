Vauxhall partners with UK firm to develop hydrogen technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vauxhall partners with UK firm to develop hydrogen technology

Press Association
Vauxhall is trialling new hydrogen versions of its vans
Vauxhall has started a partnership with a new UK firm to help ‘develop hydrogen charging solutions for corporate customers’.

Oxford-based Ryze Hydrogen specialises in the transportation and distribution of hydrogen, delivering the entire journey of the alternative fuel.

This new partnership is an extension of Vauxhall’s wider hydrogen strategy which aims to inform ‘the development of a widespread and workable hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for companies running fleets across the UK’.

Vauxhall Hydrogen
A hydrogen vehicle can be refuelled in around five minutes

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ryze to develop hydrogen refuelling solutions for customers across the country. Next year, our new Movano Hydrogen will be available for fleet and business customers to order, offering a new practical, long-range, zero-emissions vehicle.

“With the help of businesses like Ryze, drivers will be able to add hydrogen vans to their fleet trouble free and with accessible charging options at convenient locations.”

Vauxhall will be kickstarting trials of its Vivaro Hydrogen van later in 2024 with orders opening for a hydrogen version of the larger Movano due to open towards the year’s end prior to customer deliveries starting in 2025.