Updated Hyundai Bayon crossover brings redesign and additional technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Hyundai Bayon crossover brings redesign and additional technology

By Press Association
Hyundai has updated its smallest SUV, the Bayon. (Hyundai)
Hyundai has updated its smallest SUV, the Bayon. (Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed an updated version of its Bayon – a compact crossover that rivals the Nissan Juke.

Only introduced in 2021, it follows Hyundai’s pattern of regularly updating its cars to keep them fresh. The Bayon is based on the same underpinnings as the firm’s i20 supermini and is often overlooked in its segment and the Hyundai range in general.

But this refreshed version aims to change that, with a much bolder design inspired by the South Korean carmaker’s newer models. Like the Kona, the Bayon gets a new front light bar stretching out across the bottom of the bonnet, while the front grille gets a new pattern as part of the revised front bumper.

The Bayon now comes with two twin 10.25-inch screens as standard. (Hyundai)

Various new alloy wheel designs are available alongside four new paint colours; Lumen Grey, Meta Blue, Lucid Lime and Vibrant Blue.

Moving inside, the Bayon now comes with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen as standard, with this previously reserved for higher-spec models. It also now comes with over-the-air updates, while a large digital instrument cluster continues to be included as standard. LED interior lighting is also now the default.

Hyundai is yet to announce engine and trim details, but it’s expected to remain the same to the current Bayon, which comes with a 1.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with outputs of either 99bhp or 118bhp. The same choice of SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate models will also likely be offered.

Expect prices to start from around £22,000 when orders open later in the year.