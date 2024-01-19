Seven more affordable new cars due to arrive in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven more affordable new cars due to arrive in 2024

By Press Association
A range of affordable new cars are due to arrive in 2024. (Dacia)
With the average new car now costing around £40,000 and an increasing push towards electric vehicles, you might think the days of affordable new cars are over.

But there are plenty of manufacturers that are still championing more affordable motoring, with a range of lower-cost new cars due to arrive in 2024. From electric city cars to hybrid superminis and even SUVs, there’s still hope for cheaper motoring.

Here are seven more affordable new cars due going on sale this year that could be worth waiting for.

Dacia Spring

The Dacia Spring is set to arrive as the cheapest new electric car. (Dacia)

Dacia is a firm renowned for having some of the most affordable new cars around, and that will extend to electric cars next year with the arrival of a smaller EV city car called the Spring. It’s been on sale in other European markets for a few years, but Dacia is only now introducing it to the UK in 2024.

The Renault-owned firm says it will be an ‘all-new’ version that will be launched here, with this model set to be revealed at February’s Geneva Motor Show. It won’t have the longest of ranges, but a starting price of around £20,000 will make it the cheapest electric car on sale yet in Britain.

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki’s new Swift is set to stick with more conventional engines. (Suzuki)

But if you don’t want an EV yet, fear not as there are still cheaper new petrol cars on the way, including a new generation of the Suzuki Swift. The Japanese firm’s supermini is known for its value and reliability, and this latest model should prove popular with supermini buyers.

Set to arrive in the UK in the middle of 2024, it brings a new design and upgraded interior, while still coming with a mild-hybrid petrol engine. While pricing is yet to be announced, it’s expected to be available for less than £20,000, and be very attractive when it comes to finance deals.

Citroen e-C3

Citroen’s e-C3 will serve as another more affordable electric car. (Citroen)

Citroen has switched its focus to providing more affordable cars for customers in recent years, and its new e-C3, due to arrive in the UK in the coming months, should certainly help it to do this.

The e-C3 is a new electric supermini that Citroen promises will start from ‘less than £23,000’, while boasting plenty of standard equipment and a range of up to 199 miles. An even cheaper model could also launch in the future, the firm has said.

Vauxhall Corsa hybrid

Vauxhall Corsa
A hybrid model will extend the Corsa’s engine options. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa has already swept up sales from Ford Fiesta buyers, and it hopes that will continue in 2024. While already available with petrol engines and as an EV, the firm will shortly introduce a new mild-hybrid version of its best-selling supermini.

Starting from £22,980 – or less than £200 a month with a £5,600 deposit over four years – it also comes as standard with an automatic gearbox. Vauxhall also says the hybrid system can offer ‘20 per cent lower fuel consumption’ than a regular petrol Corsa.

Kia Picanto facelift

Kia is updating its Picanto in 2024, but it should keep its low price. (Kia)

With a starting price of £13,695, the Kia Picanto currently holds the title as the cheapest new car on sale in the UK. The good news is that the Picanto is going nowhere in 2024, with Kia introducing a facelifted example.

Boasting a more stylish look and more standing equipment, Kia says that ‘low-cost and fuel-efficient’ cars like the Picanto will remain a key part of its line-up on the way to EVs. Expect a small bump in pricing, but it should still be one of the most affordable new cars around.

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster
Despite major advancements, Dacia promises the new Duster will still be the most affordable new car in its segment. (Dacia)

Dacia has a busy year ahead, as it will also introduce a new generation of its Duster crossover. Revealed at the end of 2023, the new Duster boasts a more rugged look, as well as additional technology and a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

Despite these improvements, Dacia says the Duster will continue to offer ‘unrivalled value’ and be the most affordable SUV in its segment. Expect prices to kick off from  £20,000, which equates to a lot of car for the money.

Mini Cooper

The new Mini Cooper will continue to channel smaller and more efficient cars. (Mini)

Mini’s hatch continues to be one of the UK’s most popular cars and it will be hoping that remains the case with the new model, arriving in 2024. Now known as the Cooper, it will launch first as an electric model but petrol versions will follow soon after.

It’ll likely be a bit more expensive than the other cars on this list owing to Mini’s more premium status, but should still offer relatively affordable motoring. The new Cooper also boasts an impressive array of technology and a range of up to 250 miles on the electric version.