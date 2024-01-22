Google to integrate AI tech into Android Auto system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

Google to integrate AI tech into Android Auto system

By Press Association
The new system brings greater AI-based functionality
Google is planning to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) systems into its Android Auto in-car technology.

Designed to allow drivers to ‘stay focused on the road’ while still being able to communicate safely when behind the wheel, the new version of Android Auto will use AI to automatically summarise long texts or ‘busy group chats’ to make them simpler to decipher when driving.

To reply, the system will be capable of suggesting relevant replies and actions that the driver will be able to take via the car’s main screen and, most importantly, without touching their smartphone. The tech giant says that the new Android Auto system will allow owners to ‘enjoy the best of their smartphone in the car’.

Google says that, for example, it would allow a driver to easily access a location shared by a friend and plug it into their Maps system at the press of a button. The system would also give drivers the option to let their friend know their estimated time of arrival all through a series of simplified inputs.

The update was announced alongside the introduction of Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series smartphone. Google also added that future Android Auto systems would be able to reflect this new Galaxy’s appearance so that an owner’s personal wallpaper and icons would be transferred seamlessly to the car’s infotainment.

A number of carmakers already use Google’s Automotive system to power their in-car infotainment systems. Brands such as Volvo and Polestar both use the brand’s know-how as a basis for their own car entertainment systems, so there’s a likelihood that these new AI-based services could also be used by car manufacturers too.