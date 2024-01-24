Vauxhall Frontera to return as electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall Frontera to return as electric SUV

By Press Association
The Frontera is returning as an electric SUV
The Frontera is returning as an electric SUV

Vauxhall is reviving its Frontera nameplate for an upcoming electric SUV.

The original Frontera – built between 1991 and 2003 – was a leisure-orientated SUV available in both three- and five-door layouts and, at the time, it proved popular for Vauxhall.

Now, however, it is being revitalised as a new electric vehicle for the brand with a new teaser image showing that the latest Frontera will still feature a relatively boxy, upright design.

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “The name ‘Frontera’ is ideally suited to our exciting new SUV model. It will have a confident character and be positioned right in the core of the market.”

The new Frontera will feature a ‘high level of space and versatility’ and will launch alongside a new version of the Grandland, Vauxhall’s flagship SUV. It’s expected that the Frontera will replace the existing Crossland model – which is smaller than the range-topping Grandland – and become Vauxhall’s new compact SUV.

The new Frontera will be differentiated from the older Crossland by a boxier approach to styling alongside a more ‘traditional’ SUV layout in terms of seating. The Crossland, in contrast, is far more rounded and more on-road focused.

Unlike the original, it isn’t expected that this new Frontera will be available as a three-door, with only five-door layouts being incorporated. It’s believed to be underpinned by the latest Stellantis CMP platform, which has also been used on other group cars such as the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot e-2008.

Vauxhall says that further information about the Frontera – as well as the first images – will be released ‘in the coming weeks’.