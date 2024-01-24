Vauxhall Frontera to return as electric SUV

Vauxhall is reviving its Frontera nameplate for an upcoming electric SUV.

The original Frontera – built between 1991 and 2003 – was a leisure-orientated SUV available in both three- and five-door layouts and, at the time, it proved popular for Vauxhall.

Now, however, it is being revitalised as a new electric vehicle for the brand with a new teaser image showing that the latest Frontera will still feature a relatively boxy, upright design.

Ready to get electrified?⚡️The brand new #VauxhallFrontera is coming soon and ready to electrify the streets with power🔋#VauxhallRevealDay #WeAreVauxhall pic.twitter.com/M3N2IBF2jP — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) January 24, 2024

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “The name ‘Frontera’ is ideally suited to our exciting new SUV model. It will have a confident character and be positioned right in the core of the market.”

The new Frontera will feature a ‘high level of space and versatility’ and will launch alongside a new version of the Grandland, Vauxhall’s flagship SUV. It’s expected that the Frontera will replace the existing Crossland model – which is smaller than the range-topping Grandland – and become Vauxhall’s new compact SUV.

The new Frontera will be differentiated from the older Crossland by a boxier approach to styling alongside a more ‘traditional’ SUV layout in terms of seating. The Crossland, in contrast, is far more rounded and more on-road focused.

Unlike the original, it isn’t expected that this new Frontera will be available as a three-door, with only five-door layouts being incorporated. It’s believed to be underpinned by the latest Stellantis CMP platform, which has also been used on other group cars such as the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot e-2008.

Vauxhall says that further information about the Frontera – as well as the first images – will be released ‘in the coming weeks’.