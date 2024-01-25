Bentley once owned by Peter Sellers heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bentley once owned by Peter Sellers heads to auction

By Press Association
The Bentley features an eye-catching ‘quad headlight’ modification (H&H Classics)
A Bentley S2 Continental Drophead Coupe once owned by comedian Peter Sellers is set to go under the hammer at auction in March.

Sellers, who is best known for his role as Inspector Clouseau in The Pink Panther series, took ownership of the Bentley in 1961. He became the car’s second owner after its first keeper had put 8,000 miles on the clock after taking delivery of the vehicle a year prior.

The S2 carries an estimate of up to £150,000 (H&H Classics)

Sellers also made a number of modifications to the car during his ownership, including the fitment of a ‘smoke glass mirror with longer arm, allowing you full movement of the sun visor’, according to paperwork from specialists Jack Barclay that was entrusted to look after the Drophead during Sellers’ ownership of the car.

According to auction house H&H Classics, Sellers also is believed to have made some changes to the exterior of the car with an invoice from 1962 highlighting ‘in conjunction with coach shop, removing and refitting necessary lamps’. It is believed that during this process the S2 gained its distinctive ‘quad headlamp’ which was different to other examples of the drophead Bentley.

Just 60 right-hand-drive examples were created (H&H Classics)

Though the soft-top and carpets have since been replaced, the S2 is believed to still be ‘very much the car which Peter Sellers owned’.

Just 60 examples of the S2 were created in right-hand-drive and Sellers is believed to have owned this version until 1966.

This S2, which will go under the hammer as part of H&H’s Imperial War Museum sale in Duxford, Cambridgeshire on March 13, is accompanied by an estimate of between £120,000 and £150,000.