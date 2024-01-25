Porsche extends its EV line-up with new electric Macan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche extends its EV line-up with new electric Macan

By Press Association
The Macan will be available in both ‘4’ and ‘Turbo’ specifications
Porsche’s new electric Macan has broken onto the scene with some of the latest technology and a range of up to 381 miles.

Joining the Taycan as the second electric vehicle in Porsche’s line-up, the new Macan features a large 100kWh battery – of which 95kWh is usable – which unlocks that headline range, while 630bhp in top-spec Turbo models results in a 0-60mph time of just 3.1 seconds. It’ll carry on to a top speed of 161mph, too.

The entry-level Macan 4 still produces a respectable 402bhp and brings a 0-60mph of five seconds, reaching a top speed of 137mph.

Porsche Macan
There’s a full-width light bar at the rear

Porsche claims that you’ll get 367 miles of range in the more powerful Macan Turbo, whereas the Macan 4 is the model to get the tip-top 381 miles between charges.

Thanks to the Macan’s 800-volt architecture it can be charged at speeds of up to 270kW, which means that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up could be conducted in 21 minutes at suitably rapid charging stations.

At 4,784mm long, the new electric Macan is 58mm longer than its petrol-powered forebear, and it’s slightly wider too. Much of that length increase has come through an 86mm increase in wheelbase, though Porsche has shortened the overhangs on this new version to help offset this growth.

Porsche Macan
The interior features a screen for the passenger as an option

At 540 litres, the new Macan brings 52 litres more boot space than its predecessor, while the addition of an 84-litre ‘frunk’ at the front of the vehicle extends this load capacity further. Fold the rear seats down and this creates a 1,348 litre storage area, too.

Inside, the Macan has the option to have up to three screens. All cars get a free-standing 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and 10.9-inch central display as standard, but there’s also the option to have a 10.9-inch screen positioned in front of the passenger. From this, passengers can view car information, adjust the infotainment system or even stream video all while the car is being driven – though the person behind the wheel won’t be able to see it.

Available to order now, the new Macan is priced from £69,800 in ‘4’ specification or £95,000 in more powerful Turbo guise.