Porsche extends its EV line-up with new electric Macan

Porsche’s new electric Macan has broken onto the scene with some of the latest technology and a range of up to 381 miles.

Joining the Taycan as the second electric vehicle in Porsche’s line-up, the new Macan features a large 100kWh battery – of which 95kWh is usable – which unlocks that headline range, while 630bhp in top-spec Turbo models results in a 0-60mph time of just 3.1 seconds. It’ll carry on to a top speed of 161mph, too.

The entry-level Macan 4 still produces a respectable 402bhp and brings a 0-60mph of five seconds, reaching a top speed of 137mph.

There’s a full-width light bar at the rear

Porsche claims that you’ll get 367 miles of range in the more powerful Macan Turbo, whereas the Macan 4 is the model to get the tip-top 381 miles between charges.

Thanks to the Macan’s 800-volt architecture it can be charged at speeds of up to 270kW, which means that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up could be conducted in 21 minutes at suitably rapid charging stations.

At 4,784mm long, the new electric Macan is 58mm longer than its petrol-powered forebear, and it’s slightly wider too. Much of that length increase has come through an 86mm increase in wheelbase, though Porsche has shortened the overhangs on this new version to help offset this growth.

The interior features a screen for the passenger as an option

At 540 litres, the new Macan brings 52 litres more boot space than its predecessor, while the addition of an 84-litre ‘frunk’ at the front of the vehicle extends this load capacity further. Fold the rear seats down and this creates a 1,348 litre storage area, too.

Inside, the Macan has the option to have up to three screens. All cars get a free-standing 12.6-inch curved instrument cluster and 10.9-inch central display as standard, but there’s also the option to have a 10.9-inch screen positioned in front of the passenger. From this, passengers can view car information, adjust the infotainment system or even stream video all while the car is being driven – though the person behind the wheel won’t be able to see it.

Available to order now, the new Macan is priced from £69,800 in ‘4’ specification or £95,000 in more powerful Turbo guise.