New entry-level Smart #1 drops price by £4,000

By Press Association
The Smart #1 has got more affordable thanks to a new Pro trim level. (Smart)
Smart has announced the introduction of an entry-level ‘Pro’ grade to its electric #1 crossover, which brings a big price cut but with no compromise on standard equipment.

The Smart #1 was introduced last year as the first new model from this revived carmaker, which no longer sells the famous dinky ‘Smart cars’ it was known for.

This new ‘Pro’ trim level is now the entry-level grade, and uses a smaller 49kWh battery that allows for a 193-mile range. This compares to the 66kWh battery fitted to all other versions, which come with a 268-mile range. The power output from the rear-mounted electric motor remains the same on both, producing 268bhp and 343Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 6.7 seconds.

In terms of charging, this new Smart #1 model can be charged at up to 130kW DC, with a 10 to 80 per cent top-up taking ‘less than 30 minutes’.

There’s plenty of standard equipment included despite the lower price. (Smart)

Despite being an entry-level grade, there is still plenty of standard equipment, including a 12.8-inch touchscreen, heated seats and a 360-degree parking camera. You also get adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof and an electric boot.

This new Pro trim costs from £31,950, which is £4,000 cheaper than the longer-range Pro+ version. It’s available to order now, with Smart estimating delivery in just a few weeks.

Smart UK CEO, David Browne, said: “The arrival of the Pro on UK shores completes the #1 line-up, providing an exceptional value proposition for customers who require less range while expecting just as much in the way of style and substance.

“Accompanied by a new series of extremely compelling PCP deals across the #1 range, we’re very excited to see how the public responds to this new offering.”