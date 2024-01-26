London taxi maker confirms new luxury MPV will come to the UK

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has confirmed the introduction of a new luxury MPV in the UK in 2026.

LEVC is the firm behind the popular electrified London taxis that are seen across the capital and also makes an electric van called the VN5. The firm, headquartered in Ansty, near Coventry, recently revealed the L380 as a large luxury MPV.

Originally thought to be designed for overseas markets, predominantly China and eastern Asia where vehicles of this type are most popular, LEVC has now announced that a ‘UK market version’ will arrive ‘within the next two years’.

LEVC has started prototype production of the new MPV. (LEVC)

Unlike the firm’s London taxi and electric van, however, it won’t be made in the UK but rather in the city of Yiwu in East China where production of the first prototype models has recently started.

LEVC, which is owned by Chinese automotive group Geely, says the new L380 will ‘accelerate its transition from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of e-mobility solutions’. It will be based on the same underpinnings as other cars from the Geely group, such as the new Volvo EM90.

The L380 is based around a new platform and promises a flexible interior that’s available in three, six or eight-seat layouts.

LEVC says it wants to move away from just being a taxi maker. (LEVC)

Alex Nan, chief executive of LEVC, said: “The L380 is the first demonstration of the future vision for LEVC, launching the business into an entirely new sector. As with all our products, L380 takes inspiration from the company’s rich history, combined with the vast resources and technical innovation of the Geely Holding Group.

“The start of production for this new model sets us on an exciting new path, bringing advanced zero-emission transportation to more customers than ever before and we look forward to taking customers on this journey.”

LEVC is still tight-lipped on many details with the L380 but says more will follow in the ‘coming months’.