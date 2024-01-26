London taxi maker confirms new luxury MPV will come to the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

London taxi maker confirms new luxury MPV will come to the UK

By Press Association
LEVC will introduce the MPV to the UK in 2026. (LEVC)
The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has confirmed the introduction of a new luxury MPV in the UK in 2026.

LEVC is the firm behind the popular electrified London taxis that are seen across the capital and also makes an electric van called the VN5. The firm, headquartered in Ansty, near Coventry, recently revealed the L380 as a large luxury MPV.

Originally thought to be designed for overseas markets, predominantly China and eastern Asia where vehicles of this type are most popular, LEVC has now announced that a ‘UK market version’ will arrive ‘within the next two years’.

LEVC has started prototype production of the new MPV. (LEVC)

Unlike the firm’s London taxi and electric van, however, it won’t be made in the UK but rather in the city of Yiwu in East China where production of the first prototype models has recently started.

LEVC, which is owned by Chinese automotive group Geely, says the new L380 will ‘accelerate its transition from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of e-mobility solutions’. It will be based on the same underpinnings as other cars from the Geely group, such as the new Volvo EM90.

The L380 is based around a new platform and promises a flexible interior that’s available in three, six or eight-seat layouts.

LEVC says it wants to move away from just being a taxi maker. (LEVC)

Alex Nan, chief executive of LEVC, said: “The L380 is the first demonstration of the future vision for LEVC, launching the business into an entirely new sector. As with all our products, L380 takes inspiration from the company’s rich history, combined with the vast resources and technical innovation of the Geely Holding Group.

“The start of production for this new model sets us on an exciting new path, bringing advanced zero-emission transportation to more customers than ever before and we look forward to taking customers on this journey.”

LEVC is still tight-lipped on many details with the L380 but says more will follow in the ‘coming months’.