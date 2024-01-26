Updated Skoda Kamiq and Scala are now on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Updated Skoda Kamiq and Scala are now on sale

By Press Association
The Kamiq is one of Skoda’s recently refreshed models. (Skoda)
Skoda has announced that orders are now open for its facelifted Kamiq and Scala models.

The two models sit towards the smaller end of the Skoda range, with the Scala being a hatchback rival to the Ford Focus while the Kamiq is a crossover competitor to the Nissan Juke.

Both cars receive similar mid-life updates for 2024, including new bumpers and badging to bring the two cars more in line with Skoda’s newer models. There’s also an increased use of recycled materials used throughout the cabins of the two cars.

A more efficient 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is also included, which is available with outputs of 94bhp or a 116bhp version which gets a 6bhp increase. The range-topping 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine remains the same as before and is available on both cars.

The Scala benefits from more efficient engines. (Skoda)

Each car is available with the same trim levels and roughly the same specification, with an SE model kicking proceedings off, and standard equipment including an 8.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, full LED headlights and a digital instrument cluster. This costs from £22,095 for the Scala and £24,030 for the Kamiq.

Above this, the SE L trim boasts a larger touchscreen with in-built navigation, as well as a full widescreen digital instrument cluster. This costs from £23,895 on the Scala and £27,175 on the Kamiq.

At the top of the range of both cars is the Monte Carlo, which brings a sportier look courtesy of its 18-inch alloy wheels and gloss black styling. You also get full LED Matrix headlights and a panoramic sunroof, with this trim costing from £27,795 on the Scala. The Kamiq Monte Carlo also boasts a reversing camera and keyless entry on top of the aforementioned equipment and costs from £29,275.

First deliveries of the updated cars are expected in the Spring.