Rowan Atkinson’s Land Rover Defender heading to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Rowan Atkinson’s Land Rover Defender heading to auction

By Press Association
The Defender is currently owned by Rowan Atkinson. (Iconic Auctioneers)
The Defender is currently owned by Rowan Atkinson. (Iconic Auctioneers)

A rare Land Rover Defender currently owned by actor Rowan Atkinson is heading to auction next month.

Atkinson, who had star roles in Blackadder, Mr. Bean and Johnny English, is known for his love of cars and even owned a highly valuable McLaren F1 that the actor famously crashed twice, before selling it for an estimated £8m in 2015.

Now Atkinson is selling his prized Land Rover Defender Heritage Edition, which was one of the final models to mark the end of the production of the original Defender in 2016.

The Defender Heritage Edition marked the end of production of the original Defender. (Iconic Auctioneers)

Paying homage to the original Series I Land Rover, each Heritage Edition is painted in Grasmere Green with a white roof, along with other classic touches and ‘HUE 166’ graphics, which was the number plate assigned to the first production Land Rover back in 1947.

Rowan Atkinson acquired this Defender in 2017, which is one of just 400 Heritage Edition models made, and it’s even rarer still being a long-wheelbase ‘110’ version as most were the shorter ‘90’ versions. It’s covered just 3,800 miles, with Atkinson paying to have an aftermarket tow bar, air conditioning and car alarm fitted.

Nick Whale, chairman of Iconic Auctioneers, says: “Rowan Atkinson is a well-known petrolhead and Land Rover enthusiast, so this vehicle has been cherished and lightly used as part of his personal collection. Always correctly serviced, maintained and professionally stored, it has now covered just 3,800 miles from new.”

A very rare Defender V8 Bond Edition is also in the same sale. (Iconic Auctioneers)

The auctioneers have sold several of Atkinson’s cars over the years, with a 1993 Lancia Delta Integrale being sold by the company in February 2023 for £87,750.

The actor’s Land Rover Defender will go under the hammer at the historic motorsport show Race Retro, held at Stoneleigh Park, near Coventry on February 25 and has a guide price of £65,000 to £85,000.

It’s not the only famous Land Rover going under the hammer at the sale, however, as a Defender 110 5.0 V8 Bond Edition, one of just 10 sold in the UK to coincide with the release of the 2021 ‘007’ film No Time To Die, is being sold with an estimate of up to £175,000.