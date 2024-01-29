Chinese carmakers will ‘demolish most other car companies’ if trade barriers aren’t imposed, says Elon Musk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Chinese carmakers will ‘demolish most other car companies’ if trade barriers aren’t imposed, says Elon Musk

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JANUARY 1 File photo dated 02/11/23 of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX during an ‘in-conversation’ event with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in central London. Elon Musk’s tempestuous tenure at X is to continue in 2024 as the billionaire and the social media platform face ongoing issues around online safety regulation, misinformation and revenue concerns. Issue date: Monday January 1, 2024.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY JANUARY 1 File photo dated 02/11/23 of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX during an ‘in-conversation’ event with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in central London. Elon Musk’s tempestuous tenure at X is to continue in 2024 as the billionaire and the social media platform face ongoing issues around online safety regulation, misinformation and revenue concerns. Issue date: Monday January 1, 2024.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has said that trade barriers will need to be introduced on Chinese car firms otherwise they will ‘demolish most other car companies’.

Speaking during Tesla’s fourth-quarter and full-year financial results call, Musk said ‘our observations are that Chinese car companies are the most competitive car companies in the world, so I think they will have significant success outside of China depending on what kind of tariffs or trade barriers are established.

He added: “Frankly, I think that if there are not trade barriers established they will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world.

“They’re extremely good”, added the Tesla boss.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of Chinese car brands arriving on the market in recent years with the vast majority focusing on the production of electric vehicles.

Firms such as BYD have started to have a foothold in the UK, alongside brands such as GWM Ora. Two new brands – Seres and Skywell – have recently been confirmed as new additions to the UK’s automotive scene while Chinese car giant Geely owns more household names such as Volvo, Lotus and Polestar.

Musk added that Tesla didn’t see an ‘obvious opportunity’ in which to partner with Chinese car brands but added that the Californian firm was happy to give ‘any car company’ access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network. He also stated that he was “happy to give license for full self-driving and perhaps other technologies which could be helpful in advancing the sustainable energy revolution”.