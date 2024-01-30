Peugeot adds ChatPGT to its models and launches new care package for E-3008

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Peugeot adds ChatPGT to its models and launches new care package for E-3008

By Press Association
The new 3008 will be available as an EV for the first time. (Peugeot)
The new 3008 will be available as an EV for the first time. (Peugeot)

Peugeot will add ChatGPT into its vehicles later this year and has launched a new eight-year care package for its latest electric SUV.

Announced as part of its ‘E-Lion Day’, the Stellantis-owned French firm said the artificial-intelligence based software will be rolled out across its range of cars and small vans in the second half of 2024.

The ‘chatbot’ will be integrated into Peugeot’s i-Cockpit infotainment system via the existing ‘Okay Peugeot’ voice recognition feature.

ChatGPT will be able to answer specific questions, suggest landmarks and navigate the driver to them, and ‘enliven your journey by interacting with occupants, giving free rein to your creativity’, Peugeot said.

Announcing the addition of the new technology, Peugeot product director Jerome Micheron said: “We will be launching this feature on January 31 as a pilot in five countries – France, UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

“This will become standard this year and there is no need for customers to go to their dealer – it can be activated ‘over the air’ and also by subscription via the ‘MyPeugeot’ app.”

ChatGPT has already been integrated into Stellantis’s DS Automobiles brand, while earlier this month Volkswagen and Skoda announced the technology would be in some of its models, too.

The new e-3008 boasts a range of up to 435 miles. (Peugeot)

During the media briefing, Peugeot also announced the launch of its brand new ‘Peugeot Allure Care’ package.

It’ll come with the new E-3008 electric SUV and is an eight-year, 100,000 miles package covering the electric motor, charger, powertrain, and the main electric and mechanical components.

Allure Care is in addition to the eight-year, 100,000 mile-warranty for the battery already available on Peugeot’s electric vehicles, and will be activated automatically for two years or 16,000 miles after every service at a Peugeot dealer.

Phil York, marketing and communication director at Peugeot: “We believe that Peugeot Allure Care will accelerate the adoption of the latest generation of 100% electric Peugeot vehicles by offering customers the peace of mind they need to take the step.

“This coverage of exceptional breadth is a testament to the confidence we have in the quality and reliability of our products.”