BMW updates 4 Series with revised styling and new infotainment

BMW has upgraded its entire 4 Series range, introducing a tweaked exterior design alongside a new operating system for the infotainment.

Priced from £43,020 for the Coupe and £49,695 for the Convertible, the new 4 Series will begin to hit the roads this spring as customer deliveries commence.

Inside, there’s a redesigned steering wheel

The exterior of the car hasn’t been markedly changed, but instead given a number of tweaks to keep it fresh. The front foglamps have been removed and M Sport models gain a diffuser in the lower section of the rear bumper. The exhaust tailpipes on M Sport models have grown in size, too.

New exterior paint colours have been made available while the headlights have been comprehensively upgraded with redesigned LED units providing a more distinctive appearance and better illumination at night. The new 4 Series is also available with BMW’s Laserlight rear lights, which use LEDs and fibre optic bundles to give the whole unit an eye-catching ‘graphic’.

All versions of the 4 Series have been updated

Inside, the 4 Series has standard-fit sport seats and a redesigned steering wheel. The Curved Display setup remains the same as the previous 4 Series, but it gains BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5 which incorporates a simpler menu setup. A new QuickSelect function allows drivers to access the most-used functions at the press of the screen. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard, too.

A number of engine choices remain available with the 4 Series, including popular 420d diesel and 420i petrol models, alongside more performance-orientated M440i versions. At the top of the range sits the M4, which uses a turbocharged straight-six engine.