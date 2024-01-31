BMW updates 4 Series with revised styling and new infotainment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW updates 4 Series with revised styling and new infotainment

By Press Association
BMW has updated its 4 Series range
BMW has upgraded its entire 4 Series range, introducing a tweaked exterior design alongside a new operating system for the infotainment.

Priced from £43,020 for the Coupe and £49,695 for the Convertible, the new 4 Series will begin to hit the roads this spring as customer deliveries commence.

BMW 4 Series
Inside, there’s a redesigned steering wheel

The exterior of the car hasn’t been markedly changed, but instead given a number of tweaks to keep it fresh. The front foglamps have been removed and M Sport models gain a diffuser in the lower section of the rear bumper. The exhaust tailpipes on M Sport models have grown in size, too.

New exterior paint colours have been made available while the headlights have been comprehensively upgraded with redesigned LED units providing a more distinctive appearance and better illumination at night. The new 4 Series is also available with BMW’s Laserlight rear lights, which use LEDs and fibre optic bundles to give the whole unit an eye-catching ‘graphic’.

BMW 4 Series
All versions of the 4 Series have been updated

Inside, the 4 Series has standard-fit sport seats and a redesigned steering wheel. The Curved Display setup remains the same as the previous 4 Series, but it gains BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5 which incorporates a simpler menu setup. A new QuickSelect function allows drivers to access the most-used functions at the press of the screen. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard, too.

A number of engine choices remain available with the 4 Series, including popular 420d diesel and 420i petrol models, alongside more performance-orientated M440i versions. At the top of the range sits the M4, which uses a turbocharged straight-six engine.