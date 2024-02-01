BMW brings back manual gearbox to its Z4 sports car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

BMW brings back manual gearbox to its Z4 sports car

By Press Association
The Z4 is available with a manual gearbox for the first time in eight years. (BMW)
BMW is bucking the trend by introducing a new manual gearbox to its Z4 roadster as it aims to maximise the driving fun of this roadster.

Many manufacturers are looking to, or have already stopped, offering manual cars because of limited demand, and the increasing trend for hybrid and electric models, which always use an automatic transmission.

But BMW is now introducing a manual version of its Z4 for the first time in eight years as part of a new option called the ‘Handschalter Pack’, translated from German as ‘manual switch’. It joins the M2, 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe as BMW’s only models available with a manual gearbox.

The Handschalter package Z4 comes in an exclusive specification. (BMW)

Only available on the range-topping M40i model, it uses a 335bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 4.4 seconds and a 155mph top speed.

As part of the package, the Z4 gets several other changes including a a retuned chassis and mixed-size alloy wheels, which are 19 inches at the front and 20 at the rear. Changes have been made to the damping settings, suspension springs and traction control adjustments.

The Handschalter model also comes as standard in a fixed specification, including a unique matte Frozen Deep Green paint finish and an Anthracite Silver fabric roof, which can be lowered at speeds of up to 31mph.

A tan leather interior is also new for the Z4. (BMW)

It also comes with a smart tan leather interior, which is exclusive to this special edition. At the same time, the generous standard equipment includes twin 10.25-inch digital displays, heated seats and a wind deflector.

The BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter is now available to order, with prices starting from £60,675 – £3,000 more than the standard automatic model. First deliveries are expected in the spring.