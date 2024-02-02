The Grand Tour’s next adventure confirmed with Mauritania special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Grand Tour’s next adventure confirmed with Mauritania special

By Press Association
The trio will take to the African country of Mauritania in their sports cars (Amazon Prime)
The next episode of The Grand Tour, which will see hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May follow in the footsteps of the Paris-Dakar rally in a journey across the African country of Mauritania, has been confirmed for release later this month.

‘The Grand Tour: Sand Job’ will feature the trio completing a gruelling journey in ‘cheap modified sports cars’, rather than the rugged Dakar racers that are usually used on these routes. The trip will start on the world’s longest train, before driving through the Sahara and across various river crossings to protect their ‘precious fuel bowser’, which appears to be how the three will be able to cover such long distances without access to a fuel stop.

The Grand Tour: Sand Job
The new show will stream later this month (Amazon Prime)

Though only teaser images have been released, it appears that the trio are using Jaguar, Maserati and Aston Martin convertibles as their chosen modes of transport, with each incorporating significant upgrades to help them with the journey. One image shows the three presenters standing in front of the trio of cars which appear to have been converted into rafts in order to manage a river crossing.

The new show will launch on February 16 and be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime. It will be the penultimate outing for Clarkson, Hammond and May on the Grand Tour, with a final episode, which has already been filmed in Zimbabwe, due to be aired ‘later in the year.’

The Grand Tour: Sand Job
This will be the penultimate episode of The Grand Tour (Amazon Prime)

The decision for Clarkson, Hammon and May to leave Amazon’s hit show was announced in December 2023, bringing an end to a series which has been running since 2015. It followed on the back of the trio’s roles in BBC’s Top Gear, which had been on screens for more than a decade.

A fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm – which tracks the presenter’s trials and tribulations of owning a working farm – will also be airing on Amazon Prime later this year.