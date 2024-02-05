These were the 10 best-selling cars in January

Britain passed a significant milestone during January as the millionth electric vehicle was registered during what was a very strong month for the car industry. Total registrations were up, with a lot of growth being pushed from the fleet market.

This month’s top 10 list features a lot of familiar faces, too, alongside some new entries which may surprise.

Kia Sportage – 4,239

The Sportage is an ideal option for families. (Kia)

Kia’s Sportage came out on top during January with an impressive 4,239 vehicles registered in the month. It’s an impressively rounded package, the Sportage, with good looks combined with plenty of standard equipment and an impressive seven-year warranty.

It’s packed full of family-friendly touches, too, such as hard-wearing materials, comfortable yet spacious seats and a large boot.

Ford Puma – 4,201

The Puma helped Ford to return to the top spot in 2023. (Ford)

Ford’s Puma is a car that can’t be stopped. It’s an ever-present sight on this monthly top 10 list and there’s no difference in January. It just missed out on the top spot, too, with 4,201 examples registered during the month.

It’s based on the same platform as the now-out-of-production Fiesta, but added to that supermini’s attributes with a more practical boot and a slightly raised driving position.

Nissan Qashqai – 4,008

The Sunderland-built Qashqai continues to be an excellent seller. (Nissan)

There are few cars which dominate the family car segment quite like the Nissan Qashqai, with this ever-popular model’s blend of efficient running, decent standard equipment and sharp exterior looks making it a big hit with all types of drivers.

Standard hybrid power makes the Qashqai cheaper to run than you might expect, too, while a variety of specifications means there’s a version to cater for all drivers.

MG HS – 3,413

The HS is key to MG’s growing sales. (MG)

MG has really had its foot on the throttle in recent months as it becomes a big player in the new car segment. Much of its growth has been driven by its electric vehicles which undercut many rivals on price, but January’s entry was in fact the HS – a regular SUV available with both ‘regular’ and plug-in hybrid setups.

A starting price of £23,995 means that the HS undercuts many of its key rivals, yet you still get creature comforts like 18-inch wheels and a 10-inch infotainment screen included as standard.

BMW 1 Series – 3,204

BMW’s new 1 Series has moved to a front-wheel-drive platform (BMW)

BMW’s smallest model continues to be one of its biggest hitters in terms of registrations, with the 1 Series’ 3,204 units reflecting continued interest in this compact yet premium hatchback. It’s good to drive, interestingly styled and packed full of equipment as standard, so it’s easy to see why it’s so popular with drivers.

It’s available with a range of engines, too, while a series of specifications allow owners to easily tweak and change the look of their 1 Series.

Mini – 3,079

(Mini)

The Mini is the kind of car with ever-present popularity and while owners BMW might be prepping the arrival of the next generation of this retro-inspired hatchback, January’s 3,079 registrations show that there’s still plenty of demand for the current version.

Available with a series of petrol engines – and a fully electric version – the Mini Hatch is exciting to drive and has a solid, premium feel both inside and out.

Audi A3 – 2,648

(Audi)

Audi’s A3 is another car which is a consistent sight on this monthly list with January being no different. In fact, 2,648 examples were registered during the month, showcasing this car’s continued popularity.

It’s got the high level of build quality that you’d expect from an Audi, while a good range of engines – including a plug-in hybrid setup – means there’s something for everyone.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,456

The broad choice of versions is key to the Golf’s success. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s eighth-generation Golf – which was introduced in 2020 – seems to still hit home with buyers as 2,456 examples were registered during January. Volkswagen has just announced a revision to this model of Golf with the 8.5, which looks to address a number of criticisms levelled at the famous hatchback.

With this new version arriving in dealerships soon, it’s likely that the Golf’s popularity will only continue to rise over the next few months.

Nissan Juke – 2,421

The Juke is one of Nissan’s core models. (Nissan)

Nissan’s compact Juke has all the same attributes as the larger Qashqai with a decent build quality combined with efficient running and plenty of equipment, but on a far smaller scale. It’s ideal for those drivers who don’t want a car that feels cumbersome or tricky to live with and the Juke’s proportions make it a breeze to park, too.

It’s predicted that a new version of the Juke will be introduced soon, too, which will only boost this model’s registration figures.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,373

The Tucson’s powertrain focuses on efficiency

Finally, we have the Hyundai Tucson, which is another regular member of the top 10 list. It’s not hard to see why, either, as the Tucson is able to deliver loads of space and plenty of features for a very respectable price.

The edgy styling of the Tucson helps to make this family SUV stand out from the crowd, too.