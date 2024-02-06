Audi celebrates motorsport heritage with new RS 6 GT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Audi celebrates motorsport heritage with new RS 6 GT

By Press Association
Revised suspension components and even less weight make the RS 6 GT more engaging to drive
Audi is harking back to its motorsport heritage with a new limited-edition version of its RS 6 performance estate – the GT.

Just 660 examples will be produced worldwide – of which 60 will make their way to the UK – with each priced at £176.975. Though it shares the same basic layout as the ‘standard’ RS 6, the GT has been comprehensively re-developed to make it even sharper and more engaging to drive.

Audi RS 6 GT
The interior gets sportier materials

The 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine produces the same 621bhp as the regular RS 6, but thanks to a number of lightweight materials it’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 3.1 seconds – slightly quicker than the standard car. It’ll top out at a limited 190mph, too.

Audi has also revised the RS 6’s suspension setup, with a drop in ride height of 10mm over the regular RS 6. The entire car takes direct inspiration from the RS 6 GTO concept from 2020, which itself was influenced by the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO race car from 1989.

Audi RS 6 GT
The GT is available in a series of paint options

The GT gains a more pronounced look through a front grille and air intakes finished in gloss black, while a large front splitter helps to give the car a more impactful appearance. The redesigned bonnet is crafted from carbon fibre, too, while the integrated air inlets behind the 22-inch wheels help to boost brake cooling. The wheel arches surrounding the wheels are made from carbon fibre, too.

The side skirts and wing mirror covers are made from the same lightweight material, while around the back the tailgate has been redesigned with a lowered loading edge to make the car appear more ‘hunkered down’ to the road. There’s also a large double rear wing which takes inspiration directly from motorsport.

Buyers of the GT can choose from three colours, with the first white finish blending together with traditional Audi Sport colours of black, grey and red. There’s also the option of grey and black metallic. Two decal packages are available as well.