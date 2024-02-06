BMW’s new 5 Series Touring arrives with electric variant for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW’s new 5 Series Touring arrives with electric variant for the first time

By Press Association
The i5 will be available with two electric motor outputs
The i5 will be available with two electric motor outputs

BMW has unveiled its new 5 Series Touring while introducing an electric version of the firm’s spacious estate.

The 5 Series Touring enters into its sixth generation with this latest model and aims to deliver even more practicality than its predecessor. It’s slightly larger than the car it replaces, too, with much of that extra space put into rear-seat legroom – though it still features a 570-litre boot which is 10 litres larger than the one on the older 5 Series Touring. It can be expanded up to 1,700 litres with the rear seats lowered, too. This boot capacity is the same regardless of the powertrain selected.

BMW i5 Touring
The new 5 Series Touring has slightly more boot space than before

One feature that the new 5 Series Touring does without is the split-section glass hatch, which became a hallmark feature of its preceding models. BMW put this change down to aerodynamic improvements.

The new 5 Series Touring will be available as an electric version – badged i5 Touring – initially, with a ‘regular’ i5 eDrive40 Touring delivering up to 348 miles of range from its 81.2kWh battery. A more powerful i5 M60 xDrive Touring version, meanwhile, still comes with a claimed range of up to 314 miles but will go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds. The eDrive 40 version, in comparison, will do the same sprint in 5.9 seconds.

BMW i5 Touring
Inside, there’s a large curved infotainment display

A plug-in hybrid version of the i5 Touring will join the ranks later on, giving drivers who don’t want a fully-electric model an option.

Inside, the 5 Series Touring features the same cabin as the saloon, with a full infotainment system which uses BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are included as standard.

The new BMW i5 Touring is available to order now, with prices starting at £69,040 for the i5 eDrive40 model. Prices for the plug-in hybrid 530e are expected to be announced at a later date.