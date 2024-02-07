Mini’s new petrol-powered Cooper arrives priced from £22,300

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini’s new petrol-powered Cooper arrives priced from £22,300

By Press Association
The new petrol-powered Mini Cooper has arrived
Mini has introduced a petrol-powered version of its new three-door hatch which will sit alongside the recently unveiled electric model.

The new hatch – called Cooper – will start appearing on the UK’s roads this spring with prices starting from £22,300. Built at the firm’s production site in Oxford, the new model will be available in two specifications, with Cooper C providing the entry point to the range and Cooper S delivering a more performance-orientated driving experience.

Mini Cooper
The new Cooper will also be available in sportier ‘S’ specification

The Cooper C comes with a three-cylinder 1.5-litre engine developing 154bhp – 20bhp more than the older equivalent – resulting in a 0-60mph time of 7.5 seconds and fuel efficiency of up to 47mpg.

The Cooper S, meanwhile, features a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine which, Mini claims, will take the car from 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds. It should return up to 46mpg, too. Both versions use an automatic gearbox as standard, with neither available with a manual option.

Inside, the Mini Cooper features the same cabin design as the Electric version, with a large central OLED screen dominating the area. It’s the main point of access to media and navigation functions, though there are physical controls underneath for key heating and ventilation systems.

Mini Cooper
The interior features a large central OLED screen

In a switch from previous Mini versions, chrome has been removed entirely from the new Cooper while the front end features circular LED headlights which can be available optionally with three customisable light ‘signatures’. Three different trim levels will be there to choose from on the new Cooper too – Classic, Exclusive and Sport. All cars get the OLED screen inside, however, with Exclusive trim adding features such as 17-inch alloy wheels and a blue interior.

Sport trim adds a full sports transmission with steering wheel-mounted gear paddles, 18-inch John Cooper Works alloy wheels and a number of sportier exterior styling touches.