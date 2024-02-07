Braking hard for potholes could cause more damage compared with maintaining speed – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braking hard for potholes could cause more damage compared with maintaining speed – study

By Press Association
Potholes can damage a wheel and tyre (eBay)
Braking hard for a pothole could be causing more damage to a vehicle than carrying on at a constant speed, new research has found.

While hitting the brakes is a natural reaction to seeing a pothole ahead, this might actually be contributing to a car sustaining damage from a crater in the road.

Online marketplace eBay conducted a series of tests at the MIRA proving ground in Nuneaton which discovered that motorists should avoid braking hard as they drive through a pothole, particularly at speeds between 20 and 30mph.

Hannah Gordon, eBay expert, garage owner and star of TV series Repair Lot, said: “While braking hard is an understandable reaction to seeing a pothole ahead, doing so causes the nose of the car to dive, as the weight transfers to the front axle of the vehicle.

Pothole damage
eBay conducted a series of tests to see how braking affected pothole damage (eBay)

“This increases the load going through the front wheels and suspension, increasing your risk of sustaining damage. If possible, drivers should aim to steer around potholes altogether, or come off the brakes before their car reaches the affected part of the road.”

The RAC recently announced a rise in the number of pothole-related breakdowns, with 29,377 issues attended by the breakdown assistance provider. It represents a significant rise on the 22,095 pothole-related incidents attended in 2022.

Laura Richards, category lead for vehicle parts and accessories eBay UK, said: “Pothole season is typically at its peak in spring, after the lowest winter temperatures have done their worst to Britain’s roads, so drivers should be on their guard at this time of year.”