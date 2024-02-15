European vehicle registrations hit highest level since pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European vehicle registrations hit highest level since pandemic

By Press Association
File photo dated 01/01/21 of new cars at the port of Southampton. The number of new cars registered in the UK grew by around 17.9% last year, new figures show. Some 1.9 million new cars were registered in 2023, according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The rise from 2022 was driven entirely by businesses investing in large fleets (up 38.7% year-on-year), with demand from private consumers remaining stable at around 818,000 units. Issue date: Friday January 5, 2024.
New vehicle registrations in Europe hit their highest point since the Covid-19 pandemic as strong demand for electric cars helped push figures higher, new data show.

Figures from data specialists JATO Dynamics show that vehicle registrations swelled to 12,792,151 units within Europe in 2023, representing a 14 per cent increase on the previous year. JATO says that growth was largely driven by ‘strong demand’ in markets such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Belgium, while Germany remained the largest market for new vehicles in Europe.

However, the impact of higher interest rates could be seen in Germany, with Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, saying that the country experienced ‘lower growth rates’ due to ‘declining exports and concerns about the overall health of the economy’.

“Europe’s automotive market appears to be normalising. Supply chain issues are now largely under control, and consumers have become accustomed to waiting longer to receive new vehicles.

“Despite this, it is unlikely we will see volumes surpass the 15 million units recorded in 2019. Purchasing a vehicle has become more expensive, and attitudes to ownership continue to change.”

JATO says that ‘much of the growth’ experienced in Europe’s new car market was driven by electric vehicles, which accounted for 15.7 per cent of the total market share with 2,011,209 registrations. In fact, this figure nearly equalled the number of diesel cars registered at 2,049,157 units registered.

The UK’s electric vehicle market ‘remained stable’ during the year, with a slight drop from 16.6 per cent in 2022 to 16.5 per cent in 2025 being experienced. The year also represented another big 12 months for Tesla, which outsold established players Nissan and Volvo to register 362,300 vehicles – an increase of 52 per cent on the previous year.

Tesla’s Model Y crossover was also the best-selling model in Europe during 2023, outselling the Dacia Sandero and Volkswagen T-Roc which came in second and third place respectively.