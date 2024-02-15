Drivers able to cut insurance premiums by £745 with one year of no-claims discount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers able to cut insurance premiums by £745 with one year of no-claims discount

By Press Association
Drivers can slash the cost of their car insurance premiums by having a single year of no-claims discount, new data has revealed.

Car insurance premiums drop by £745 after one year of no-claims discount, according to new research from comparison site Compare the Market. Furthermore, premiums also fall considerably in the second year of no-claims, dropping by £354 and by £219 in the third year.

Drivers who make no claims over an ‘extended’ period could experience significant savings, too, with the price difference in insurance premiums for drivers without no claims compared to those with ten years of no claims being £1,772 on average.

Though Compare the Market does say that a number of factors influence premium costs – including the driver’s age and address, the make and model of the car and the keeper’s annual mileage – having a no-claims discount could make an ‘additional’ difference to the cost of cover.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Compare the Market, comments: “The easiest way to check your no claims discount policy is to look at the documentation provided by your insurer, which may have been sent in the post or might be available online.

“If you cannot find the details in your renewal notice or other paperwork, you may wish to get in touch with your provider directly.”

Rising insurance costs have rocked motorists, with Compare the Market’s data showing that coverage has increased by £546 – or 54 per cent – year-on-year for drivers with one year of no claims. This carries on to increases of £441 for drivers with two years of no-claims and £342 for those with three years. Drivers with ten years of no-claims bonus have experienced a rise of £186 for their premiums on average, too.