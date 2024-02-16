New Seres 3 arrives in the UK priced from £29,995

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Seres 3 arrives in the UK priced from £29,995

By Press Association
The new Seres 3 undercuts many rivals on price
The new Seres 3 undercuts many rivals on price

The new Seres 3 is heading to UK showrooms this spring with prices starting from £29,995.

It makes the Chinese-made EV one of the cheapest battery-powered SUVs on the market, undercutting rivals like the MG ZS EV.

Just two specifications will be available – Active and Spirit – with all versions getting 18-inch alloy wheels and front and rear LED lights. Other standard features include keyless start, a reversing camera and air conditioning, as well as a 10.25-inch infotainment system. Step up to Spirit grade – priced from £31,995 – and extras such as a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging are added as standard.

Seres 3
There’s just a single battery option available with the Seres 3

All cars also get leather-style upholstery, while strong safety levels are maintained through the fitment of six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting points on the rear seats and a ‘comprehensive’ electronic aid package.

All versions of the Seres 3 use the same 54kWh battery which can deliver up to 205 miles of range, while a 20 to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in 30 minutes when hooked up to a rapid charger. A 120kW electric motor can take the Seres 3 from 0-60mph in under nine seconds, too.

Seres 3
All cars get a large infotainment system as standard

EV sourcing company IA Electric Vehicles will be distributing the Seres 3 and is currently asking dealerships to get in touch about potential franchise opportunities.

The 3 will act as the opening vehicle from Seres in the UK, arriving alongside a number of other Chinese-made rivals from the likes of BYD and Chery.