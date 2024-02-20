Classic Ferrari Dino GTS once owned by Led Zeppelin manager heads to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Classic Ferrari Dino GTS once owned by Led Zeppelin manager heads to auction

By Press Association
The Dino has been extensively maintained
A 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS which was once owned by Led Zeppelin’s manager Peter Grant is going under the hammer at auction later this month.

With just 1,007 miles on the clock, the GTS is one of only 235 right-hand-drive models sold in the UK between 1972 and 1974. It was delivered to Grant in 1973, finished in ‘Rosso Bordeaux’ with a brown leather interior making it one of only 114 examples finished in this combination.

1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS
Grant owned and drove the Dino for nearly three years before selling it to its next owner. During its years on the road, the GTS has been painstakingly maintained, with receipts being present for rebuilt suspension, brakes and the installation of a high-torque starter motor. The radiator was also completely overhauled and a new header tank was also fitted.

However, it retains its period-correct ‘Cromodora’ alloy wheels, instrumentation and controls while a full history file – including correspondence with the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, and a first logbook with Peter Grant’s name on it – accompanies this high-end model.

1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS
It’s being auctioned by Car & Classic, with bidding opening on February 22 and closing on February 29. It’s accompanied by an estimate of between £275,000 and £350,000.

Car & Classic head of editorial Dale Vinten said: “With many members of Led Zeppelin known to enjoy their fair share of supercars, including many Ferraris, this Dino formerly owned by Peter Grant is a cherished, usable example with a proven history.

“It’s not just a car; it’s a piece of rock history, a fantastic piece of Led Zeppelin memorabilia, and a lovely example of a collectable 246 Dino GTS – it’s something that everyone can hopefully appreciate carries significant importance.”