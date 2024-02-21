Dacia’s new Spring arrives with focus on lightness and efficiency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dacia’s new Spring arrives with focus on lightness and efficiency

By Press Association
A small battery means that the Spring doesn’t take long to charge
Dacia has unveiled its new electric Spring which shuns the current trend for big batteries in favour of a more lightweight, efficient approach.

It features a compact 28.8kWh battery – considerably smaller than on most of the current crop of electric vehicles – which will return a range of up to 137 miles, regardless of trim. Dacia says that this range is ‘more than sufficient’ for customers, who travel 23 miles per day on average. Plus, at 984kg in top specification, the Spring is the only electric vehicle in Europe which comes in at under one tonne.

The Spring also features bi-directional charging which allows it to supply power to electric items

Because of the small size of the battery, it can be charged from a standard domestic plug in 11 hours or in just four hours when using a 7kW charger. It can fast charge at speeds of up to 30kW, too, which drops that 20 to 80 per cent charge time to 45 minutes.

The Spring also features bi-directional charging, which means that the car can be used as a power supply for other electrical devices. A special adapter – plugged into the car’s charging connected under the front grille – allows it to be used as a conventional socket.

All versions get plenty of equipment as standard

Exterior-wise, the Spring has been designed to offer a ‘robust’ feel according to Dacia, with lower-door side protectors being light and easily replaceable in case of damage while no chrome has been used on the exterior to reduce ‘further impact on the environment’. The Spring will also be available in six exterior colours.

Inside, all versions get a digital dashboard as standard, while higher trim levels will also get a 10-inch infotainment system. The Y-shape design – which is also used in the lights – is located in the centre of the air vents while the ‘central decorative accent’ on the instrument panel changes colour depending on the specification.

Dacia has said full UK specification and pricing information will be shared in March – though expect a value-focused price tag for this new EV.