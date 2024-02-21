Volvo streamlines model range with new naming structure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volvo streamlines model range with new naming structure

By Press Association
Volvo is introducing a new naming structure for its cars
Volvo has introduced a new naming structure designed to better incorporate its existing models with new additions to its range.

It’s why the electric XC40 and C40 Recharge models have been renamed as EX40 and EC40 respectively, bringing them into line with other battery-powered models in the Swedish firm’s range such as the new EX30, EX90 and EM90.

Volvo EX40
The new badging helps to align the previous XC40 models with the new income of vehicles

However, the petrol-powered XC40 will carry on with the same nameplate.

Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO for Volvo, said: “By aligning our trailblazing first electric models with the rest of our electric car portfolio, we simplify choice for consumers as we continue to electrify our line-up and refresh our hybrids.”

Volvo is also introducing a new Performance ‘software pack’ for the dual-motor EX40 and EC40 models, which increases power by 25kW for improved acceleration and a special ‘Performance’ drive mode which opens up a full 325kW, or 442bhp.

Volvo EX40
A new Black Edition car is also being introduced

This upgrade will be available as an optional extra on the Volvo Cars app, while drivers of model-year 2024 C40 and electric XC40 cars can purchase and download the upgrade remotely.

This change also sees Volvo’s plug-in hybrid models stripped of their Recharge branding, with these versions instead adopting a simplified T6 or T8 naming structure.

There will also be a new Black Edition of EX40, EC40 and XC40 models, with these versions incorporating an Onyx Black exterior paint, gloss black badging and 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels – also finished in black. Volvo says that it will be confirming pricing for these new models shortly, with first deliveries expected in the second quarter of this year.