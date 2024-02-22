Long-term report: The Skoda Karoq proves to be the ultimate long-distance car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: The Skoda Karoq proves to be the ultimate long-distance car

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Spending a lot of hours behind the wheel of a car is usually the easiest way of exposing any problems, annoyances or things that a car could do better.

Some cars turn out to be pretty uncomfortable, whether that be through ride quality or unsupportive seats. Others have irritating safety features and might even prove to be inefficient when subjected to motorway speeds for hours on end.

Recently I’ve done a number of long-distance drives in my long-term Skoda Karoq and I’m happy to report that it’s one of those cars that only gets better after hours behind the wheel.

Skoda Karoq
(PA)

Being based in North Yorkshire and frequently travelling to in and around London, I quickly rack up miles. When you do regular journeys like this, I’ve often been under the impression that it’s still a diesel engine that would suit a mid-size SUV like the Karoq the best. But the turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine in KY73 YSU is remarkably well-rounded in this Skoda – little wonder it’s now used in so many Volkswagen Group cars these days, both big and small.

On the motorway it offers a perfect balance between performance and efficiency, providing plenty of pace for accelerating up slip roads and for overtakes, yet still comfortably returning 45mpg and upwards on an extended run. More locally, the 1.5-litre unit isn’t quite so efficient, not helped by the fact the sometimes dim-witted DSG gearbox forces you to push your foot to the floor to overcome the lag. It’s only really on steeper hills that you notice, though.

But I think I’d still choose this petrol engine for its refinement, as there’s none of that often tractor-like rumble that you get with four-cylinder diesels, and even at higher speeds it sits at fairly low revs.

Skoda Karoq
(PA)

I’ve also come to appreciate the Skoda Karoq’s safety assists, or in particular its lack of. Now, objectively this Skoda lags behind many of its rivals when it comes to driver assistance assistance, which in the eyes of safety organisation Euro NCAP would be a bad thing. But I’ve come to appreciate just how brilliant a car is without all these often-annoying features.

If you’ve ever driven a modern car with lane assist, it can be a nightmare down rural roads as it tugs the wheel, sometimes dangerously, to keep you in your lane, even if you’re likely avoiding a pothole or debris in the road.

Similarly, many brand-new cars now come with a feature that picks up speed signs and then bongs if you’re over the limit. Theoretically, it’s a good idea but they’re often poorly integrated, picking up the wrong road signs or screaming at you even if you dare go 1mph over the limit.

Skoda Karoq
(PA)

Many drivers often find such features so irritating to the point that they turn them off, but it’s something that is increasingly complex to do so, causing greater distraction for drivers. But the Karoq doesn’t have either of these, and is therefore so much easier and less annoying to drive. It’s worth mentioning ‘my’ Skoda still has the all-important autonomous emergency braking, as well as adaptive cruise control (a slightly costly £515 option), which are both great for taking the pain out of long journeys.

I’ll shortly be handing the keys back to the Karoq, but it’s perhaps the easiest long-termer I’ve ever run to recommend. Sure, it’s not one car that you aspire to own, but as a sensible family car you can buy knowing it will be an especially easy and reliable ownership prospect, you’ll struggle to do better than this brilliant Skoda.

  • Model: Skoda Karoq
  • Price as tested: £38,955
  • Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Power: 148bhp
  • Torque: 250Nm
  • 0-60mph: 8.8 seconds
  • Top speed: 130mph
  • MPG: 45.6mpg (combined)
  • Emissions: 140-144g/km CO2